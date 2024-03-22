Azur Promilia pre-registration: How to pre-register on PC, PS5, iOS & Android

Azur Promilia pre-registrations are live now, allowing players to sign up for the open-world game ahead of its official release.

Azur Promilia is an upcoming free-to-play anime RPG game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact. The game features flashy characters, elemental combat, and even collectible companions that can be used when farming and traveling the overworld.

With its mix of Genshin Impact and Palworld gameplay, Azur Promilia has quickly received a lot of interest from gacha game fans. Fortunately, the game is now enabling players to sign up for the open-world game. So, here’s how you can pre-register for Azur Promilia and get a chance to play it early.

How to pre-register for Azur Promilia

Manjuu Azur Promilia pre-registrations are now live.

To pre-register for Azur Promilia and get a chance to play the game ahead of release, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Head over to the official Azur Promilia website. Click the ‘Pre-register’ button. Register for a with your email address. Enter the verification code (check your junk folder). Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll receive a notification letting you know you have successfully pre-registered for Azur Promilia. Be sure to check your emails regularly as the developers will notify you once the game is playable.

While you can’t select what platform you wish to play Azur Promilia on, we do know that the game will be released on PS5, iOS, Android, and PC. We’ll likely hear more details on the pre-registration platforms once we get closer to the game’s release date.