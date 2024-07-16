Pre-registrations for Neverness to Everness, the latest anime open-world game from the makers of Tower of Fantasy are now live. So, here’s how you can sign up ahead of the official release.

Neverness to Everness is an upcoming free-to-play anime open-world game that aims to rival the likes of Genshin Impact. The game will feature various colorful characters, flashy combat abilities, deadly enemies, and driveable vehicles that aim to make it stand out amongst other F2P gacha games.

Article continues after ad

While news on the upcoming game is rather scarce, the developers are now accepting pre-registrations ahead of NTE’s release date. So, here’s how you can sign up for Neverness to Everness.

How to pre-register for Neverness to Everness

Hotta Studio Pre-registering for Neverness to Everness is simple.

In order to pre-register for Neverness to Everness and get a chance to play the game ahead of release, you’ll want to follow the steps outlined below:

Launch your web browser.

Head over to the official Neverness website.

Click the ‘ Reserve Now ’ button.

’ button. Once the poster comes up, click on it to reveal the pre-registration info box.

Enter your email address.

Click the ‘ Send Verification Code ’ button.

’ button. Head over to your email (check your Junk folder).

Enter the verification code.

Agree to the terms and conditions.

Select the platforms you wish to play Neverness to Everness on.

Click ‘Pre-Register’ to confirm your choices.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be met with a pop-up that confirms you have pre-registered for Neverness to Everness. The devs have yet to reveal any pre-registration rewards, but we’ll update this article as and when they become available.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, be sure to check out our best gacha games of 2024 list and take a look at our Zenless Zone Zero, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail pages.