Phil Spencer reveals Xbox will continue buying studios to “feed" Game Pass - Dexerto

Phil Spencer reveals Xbox will continue buying studios to “feed” Game Pass

Published: 26/Oct/2020 23:59

by Brent Koepp
phil spencer xbox
YouTube: Good Game / Xbox / Bethesda

Xbox xbox series x

During an October 26 interview, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer revealed the company’s plans to continue to buy more studios. The executive explained that the acquisitions are needed for Xbox Game Pass.

The gaming industry was shaken to its core when Bethesda announced that it had been acquired by Microsoft in September. The tech giant paid $7.2 billion to bring popular series’ such as Fallout and Elder Scrolls under their console’s brand.

However, according to Xbox lead Phil Spencer, this is just the beginning. In an October interview, the executive explained that they will be purchasing more studios in order to “feed” their Game Pass service. 

xbox buying bethesda
Twitter: @bethesda
Microsoft purchased Bethesda in September for billions of dollars.

Phil Spencer reveals Xbox’s plans to “feed” Game Pass

Microsoft’s move to buy Bethesda in September was the first major shot fired in the next-gen showdown between Xbox and PlayStation. The massive deal immediately solved the American platform’s lack of first-party story driven content which plagued them in the previous generation.

According to Phil Spencer in an interview with GameReactor, more acquisitions are on the horizon. “And frankly, as Game Pass continues to grow, we need to continue to feed that subscription,” he stated.

The Microsoft executive also stated that the company will be “constantly” looking to purchase more studios because of the service: “So, with the growth that we are seeing, I expect we will constantly be in this mode of bringing more creators into the fold.”

According to Spencer, Xbox’s focus on Game Pass has given him support from Microsoft to acquire teams: “We built a business model that prioritised investing in content knowing that we would have to invest early and wait a while for those investments to pay off.”

xbox game pass
Xbox
Xbox Game Pass offers players a wealth of titles to play from.

It remains to be seen what studios the tech giant could buy up next. Their strategy to continue to buy up properties is sure to have Sony on alert. The company could soon acquire games that were historically associated with the PlayStation brand, but not actually exclusive to the Japanese company.

Spencer clarified in the interview that the Bethesda deal has not actually closed yet, and won’t be until sometime in 2021. Interestingly, the Xbox head explained that it would be “illegal” to discuss future plans for the studio, so he can’t comment on whether games like Fallout will be exclusive to the Microsoft platform or not.

Overwatch

Simple Overwatch trick lets any hero reach King’s Row high ground

Published: 26/Oct/2020 23:34

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

A surprisingly simple Overwatch trick is making the rounds that lets any hero in the game reach the high ground of the King’s Row attacking spawn.

King’s Row might be one of the original Overwatch maps, but it has definitely stood the test of time and is still one of players’ favorites when it comes up in the queue.

One of the most popular features on the map is the little sniper’s nest platform located at the very top of the first attacking spawn that gives a commanding view of everything up to the capture point.

It seems like only heroes with movement abilities like Pharah, Widow, or D.Va for example could get up there, but there is a way to get any hero in the game up to the position as well.

King's Row Attacking spawnThe sniper’s nest has been there since day one, but not every hero has been able to get up there, until now.

The person we have to thank for this technique is Reddit user jordensmet who somehow discovered that you can use a more mobile character to reach the space, then quickly change to another.

First, they select Baptiste and use his Exo Boots to boost up to the second-highest level, just under the top platform. Once there, they position themselves on top of the scaffolding in front of the main exit and jump again while barely touching the spawn room.

If you pull up the Hero Select menu at the right time, you’ll be able to switch to any hero you like. So if you’ve never had the chance to try out Ana, McCree, or whoever else from on high, now’s your chance.

I found a way to get the highground on the attacking side of King’s row for Ana (or other characters that usually can’t get there). from Overwatch

For instance, if you really want to catch an aggressive enemy team off-guard, why not take Reinhardt for a spin and hit them with a charge from the very top rope. For those wondering, yes, a Rein charge out of the top window will get you all the way to Mondatta’s statue, so make sure your team is ready to push!

One final note to add is that doesn’t necessarily have to be Baptiste that you use for this trick either, Echo and Pharah would both work, and if you’re really fast and in need of a challenge, you can even get it to go with Sombra’s Translocator as long as your timing is absolutely perfect.