Every Xbox Series X launch title confirmed: what you can play day one - Dexerto

Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, are set to hit stores on November 10. Here are all the games consumers can play on their new systems on release day.

Microsoft is finally gearing up to enter its next generation with the release of the Xbox Series X on November 10 for $499. The publisher is also giving consumers a cheaper option with the S version for $299.

While the new console will be launching without any major first-party exclusives, the next-gen systems are jam-packed with titles to choose from. Here is everything you can play on day one.

Xbox Series X and S launch titles

Microsoft originally planned to launch the Series X & S with Halo Infinite. However, in August it was announced that the 343 developed FPS was delayed sometime into 2021.

Because of this, the consoles are making their debut without any major first-party titles. Despite this, consumers will still have a good amount of games to play on their brand-new systems.

The standout titles are from third-party studios such as Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the wildly anticipated Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The SEGA-produced RPG is console exclusive on the Series X for four months.

Day one titles

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DiRT 5

Fortnite

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Maneater

NBA2K21

Observer: System Redux

Scorn

The Ascent

The Falconeer

Watch Dogs Legion

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Launch window titles

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – November 13

Cyberpunk 2077 – November 19

Immortals: Fenyx Rising – December 3

The Medium (Xbox exclusive) – December 10

While the Xbox Series X isn’t launching with any first-party titles, it is the most powerful console with specs even higher than the PlayStation 5.

So the next-gen system is the perfect place to play some of the most anticipated titles coming out in 2020. Cyberpunk alone will keep players busy for months.