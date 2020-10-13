 Every Xbox Series X launch title confirmed: what you can play day one - Dexerto
Every Xbox Series X launch title confirmed: what you can play day one

Published: 13/Oct/2020 23:25 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 23:27

by Brent Koepp
xbox series x launch titles
Sega / Ubisoft / Microsoft

xbox series s xbox series x

Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, are set to hit stores on November 10. Here are all the games consumers can play on their new systems on release day.

Microsoft is finally gearing up to enter its next generation with the release of the Xbox Series X on November 10 for $499. The publisher is also giving consumers a cheaper option with the S version for $299.

While the new console will be launching without any major first-party exclusives, the next-gen systems are jam-packed with titles to choose from. Here is everything you can play on day one.

Microsoft is launching two next-gen consoles this Fall.

Xbox Series X and S launch titles

Microsoft originally planned to launch the Series X & S with Halo Infinite. However, in August it was announced that the 343 developed FPS was delayed sometime into 2021.

Because of this, the consoles are making their debut without any major first-party titles. Despite this, consumers will still have a good amount of games to play on their brand-new systems.

The standout titles are from third-party studios such as Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the wildly anticipated Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The SEGA-produced RPG is console exclusive on the Series X for four months.

yakuza like a dragon fight scene
Sega
Yakuza Like A Dragon is a timed exclusive on the Series X.

Day one titles

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Bright Memory
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
  • DiRT 5
  • Fortnite
  • Gears 5
  • Gears Tactics
  • Maneater
  • NBA2K21
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Scorn
  • The Ascent
  • The Falconeer
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
cyberpunk 2077 screenshot
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk will be one of the major tiles playable on Series X in November.

Launch window titles

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – November 13
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – November 19
  • Immortals: Fenyx Rising – December 3
  • The Medium (Xbox exclusive)  – December 10

While the Xbox Series X isn’t launching with any first-party titles, it is the most powerful console with specs even higher than the PlayStation 5.

So the next-gen system is the perfect place to play some of the most anticipated titles coming out in 2020. Cyberpunk alone will keep players busy for months.

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 21:28

by Calum Patterson
Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.