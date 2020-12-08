Logo
PewDiePie makes rookie mistake in Demon’s Souls and it’s hilarious

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:15

by Lauren Bergin
PewDiePie has become iconic in the YouTube space for his gameplay videos. The father of Let’s Plays, Pewds has discovered one of Demon Souls’ most frustrating features during a livestream. 

PewDiePie is simply a YouTube gaming phenomenon. The self-professed zero death king has played everything from Amnesia to Minecraft, and has recently tried his hand at the remake of Demon Souls, the precursor to the infamous Dark Souls.

The remake of the iconic title has left critics pretty pleased, and we’ve ranked it on our ‘Best PS5 games to play’ list. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense that the YouTube sensation has decided to try his hand at the game.

However, barely 1o minutes into a livestream, PewDiePie made a mistake that managed to cost him a lot more than he bargained for.

Pewds may be the zero death king, but Demon’s Souls is determined to change this.

Dying in Demon’s Souls makes you lose your souls

Just as the Swedish gaming king started to make his way up a narrow pathway, he was knocked off into the abyss during a battle with one of the game’s many monsters.

Head in his hands, Pewds continued to joke around but he knows in his heart that the unthinkable has happened: he’s lost all of his souls because of one simple slip.

This has been confirmed by a Reddit post discussing whether or not players lose their souls when they are killed by the environment.

Although the fix is simple – return to where you fell and click on your recently deceased remains, PewDiePie being typical PewDiePie opted not to do this and soldiered on regardless.

The entire situation is hilarious and so stereotypically PewDiePie that it’s worth a watch – after all, how will the zero death king manage to navigate one of history’s most difficult games?

Valorant

Valorant Christmas Icebox map leaked & Snowball Mode explained

Published: 8/Dec/2020 14:41 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 14:57

by David Purcell
Riot Games are preparing for the release of a brand new Christmas themed Icebox map for its Winter update, and not just that – but a Snowball mode as well. 

The latest batch of leaks surfaced just after the arrival of Patch 1.14, which has made a whole host of changes in its own right.

However, if you’re more interested in what’s coming up in the first-person shooter, look no further.

Icebox will soon look very different in-game.

Valorant Christmas update: Icebox map changes & Snowball mode

On December 8, prominent leak account ValorLeaks revealed a particularly interesting post for its followers. Said tweet included photographs of the never-before-seen Christmas version of the Icebox map, which has changed the way many features now appear in-game.

As you can see, presents will be replacing all of the freight crates which dominate the Icebox landscape, and there’s some festive lights and decorations too!

In the official patch notes, Valorant devs confirmed: “Ready to have a Snowball Fight with your friends (and likely your foes)? The limited mode goes live on December 15 and will last for two weeks, on December 29. Play a match of Snowball Fight and you’ll also nab a themed Gun Buddy, delivered at a later date.”

If you’re wondering how the new Snowball Mode will work in Valorant, a number of details have already leaked ahead of schedule.

The patch notes clarify that that Snowball Mode will follow this pattern:

  • 5v5: Team Deathmatch
    • The first team to 50 kills wins
    • Respawns are enabled, so get back in there
  • The snowball launcher is your weapon of choice
    • Killjoy has rigged a custom version of Brimstone’s molotov launcher
    • Projectile based snowballs have travel time and an arc (make sure to lead that shot!)
    • Infinite snowballs—don’t stop shooting!
  • The gift that keeps on giving: Power ups!
    • Gifts spawn around the map, sometimes a portal appears and gifts come pouring out
    • Each gift contains a power up when opened (shoot to open)
    • You can only have one of each power up at a time, so make sure to share with your teammates
    • If you die, you drop your power ups and someone else can snag them
  • Gift types
    • Rapid Fire: fire even faster
    • Growball: grows over time while traveling in the air
    • Ricochet: for all those snowball trick shots off the ground and walls
    • Skates: skate around quickly and in style. Jump higher!
  • Maps
    • Week 1: Check out the festivities on the newly updated holiday version of Icebox (Snowball Fight only!)
    • Week 2: Snowball Fight can be played on all current maps
  • Progression
    • Get 750 XP for each game completed, and 150 bonus XP for a win
    • Snowball mode does not progress missions

So get ready for a snowball fight to remember! It’s cool to see how Valorant has added a festive twist to an already iconic winter map, so get ready to dive in soon!