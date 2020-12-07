Logo
Minecraft

PewDiePie starts new Hardcore Minecraft series & instantly regrets it

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:52

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PewDiePie / Mojang

Share

PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg said goodbye to his iconic Minecraft world on December 7 and launched a new series by starting over again from scratch. However, the Swede’s attempt at Hardcore mode left him missing his old save file.

PewDiePie’s Minecraft videos in 2019 were a major hit as viewers flocked to his channel each week to watch his adventures in the sandbox title. His uploads were so popular, it made the Mojang release one of the most played games of the year on YouTube & Twitch.

Kjellberg revealed on December 7 that he is launching a new series based on the 2009 title, and surprised fans when he said goodbye to his infamous “Bro Land” and started a new world. The Hardcore run had the content creator yearning for his old save file.

Screenshot of popular YouTuber PewDiePie playing Minecraft Hardcore Mode.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber has embarked on a Hardcore Minecraft series.

PewDiePie creates Hardcore Minecraft series

The YouTuber kicked off his latest upload by revealing that he was going to be making a new world in Minecraft. “We had an amazing adventure. We built crazy structures that I’m genuinely proud of. We beat the game like 600 times. I know this is going to hurt. But I think it’s time to start a new world,” he said before creating a new save file.

Pewds then announced that his new series would be surviving in the game’s Hardcore mode, though he instantly missed his old in-game pets such as Sven. “I am so lonely. Honestly, this is so sad. I need someone to hold me,” he exclaimed jokingly. After showing off the new base to his audience, the entertainer yelled “Is anyone out there!? I need a friend. Help!”

The creator then got to work and made his way to the Nether world to collect materials. However, things got tense when he got jumped by a Creeper with only half a heart of life left. “Ahhhh!” he screamed as he sprinted back to his house. After healing, he ended the episode and told his fans “In next episode we are going to find a friend…. I hope!” before adding, “Place your bets how many episodes we’re going to last. If I die, it’s over.”

(Topic starts at 00:47)

The Hardcore mode’s permadeath feature certainly brings a new level of tension to his series. Even though he misses all his pets from the old save file, PewDiePie explained that starting a new world actually felt “good.”

Fans no doubt will be thrilled to see the new adventures he comes up with in the sandbox title. Hopefully he can reunite with his dog Sven sooner rather than later.

Entertainment

FaZe Jarvis & LA Mission donate over $5000 in gifts to family in need

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:19

by Alan Bernal
faze jarvis
FaZe Jarvis

Share

FaZe Jarvis

The holidays came early for a lucky family who was brought over $5,000 in gifts by FaZe Clan’s Jarvis, with the help from Los Angeles Mission, to bring festive joy to those in need.

The collaboration aimed to spread the holiday cheer to those less fortunate in these trying times. As a prominent representative of the FaZe brand, Jarvis linked up with the organization to pull off giveaway and stock up one family for the season.

Jarvis rallied his army of nearly 500,000 Twitter followers to join the initiative with the LA Mission and try to give back to the larger community.

“Very blessed to team up with The LA Mission to help families in need this year,” Jarvis wrote on Twitter. “Thousands are in need and it’s super important to give back in times like these. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help make a difference.”

faze clan jarvis
FaZe Clan
Jarvis delivered thousands of dollars worth of gifts to those in need.

The initiative hooked up a family with everything from a TV, headphones, and more to stuff underneath the Christmas tree, or tear into right there and then.

For people like Jarvis, 19, these initiatives are a routine since he and his older brother, FaZe Kay, have been giving back to those around them for a long time.

“Rather than having a typical advent calendar filled with sweets growing up, Jarvis and Kay had a calendar where one day was a gift to them… and the other was a day of giving back to people in need in their community,” FaZe said in a statement of the initiative.

Having over four million subscribers on YouTube, Jarvis has a ton of reach to spread positivity with his fans. With his viewers giving him so much, he sat down for a livestream with one young fan to spread the holiday cheer as we wind down to Christmas.

faze clan la mission jarvis
FaZe Clan
Jarvis met up with a fan online for his LA Mission initiative.

The LA Mission is an organization that looks to help men, women, and children in need through personal assistance and spiritual counseling which has impacted many lives.

Jarvis and the LA Mission have championed an initiative to see more people taken care during the holidays and will hope to keep the good vibes through the season.