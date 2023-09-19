Payday 3: Best heists to make cash fast

Earning money in Payday 3 is your best bet at unlocking new weapons and cosmetic items. But players may be wanting to earn get some cash fast so they can grab better items.

They say that money makes the world go round, and that’s especially true for Payday 3. If you’re not making money in this game, you’ll be stuck with the starter weapons and items for a long time.

You can make money in Payday 3 by completing heists and securing bags, but some heists are better than others for earning cash. Here are the best heists for raising your profits.

Payday 3: Best heists for making fast cash

There are two heists we’ve identified so far that yield the best cash-making methods: Road Rage and Gold & Sharke. Both of these are mid-game heists and require a decent loadout depending on the difficulty.

Starbreeze Studios

Road Rage

Road Rage is a loud-only heist where you’re tasked with stealing cash and rare electrical components from the back of an armored truck. While the heist’s payout may seem fairly lukewarm compared to some other missions, it does have the benefit of being the shortest mission in the game if you’re speedrunning the objectives.

Assuming no interruptions happen while you’re escorting the truck and breaking into it, this heist will only take you around 10 minutes to complete and can earn you up to $850,000, which makes it an easy choice for making fast cash.

Starbreeze Studios

Gold & Sharke

Gold & Sharke doesn’t have the advantage of being as quick to finish as Road Rage. It’s a longer heist, but with that comes an even bigger payout. In this heist, you’re sent to a big New York bank to steal the money from inside its giant vault.

This heist can take up to 30 minutes to complete, a lot longer than Road Rage’s ten minutes. But if you’re able to secure every bag on Overkill difficulty, you’ll earn a whopping $1.3 million in cash. That makes it a very efficient method for grinding money.

And those are the best methods we’ve seen so far at making fast money in Payday 3. If you’ve found a quicker method to make some easy cash, be sure to let us know.

