Payday 3: how to level up in the beta

Payday 3 allows you to level up and unlock more powerful items for your heisting arsenal. But actually gaining levels can be a confusing affair.

The Payday 3 closed technical beta is now available for a select few heisters to play. Featuring one heist, four characters, and a handful of weapons to try, players are dipping in for their first experience of the upcoming sequel.

One thing that’s proving to be particularly tricky for Payday 3 players is knowing how exactly to level up in the beta. Since it’s not explained fully in-game how to raise your infamy level, here is everything you need to know.

How to level up in the Payday 3 beta

Unlike Payday 2, where experience points were based on completing objectives during heists, Payday 3 features a challenge system to level up your infamy.

These aren’t necessarily just about completing objectives, but also performing different kinds of feats during heists. For example, killing a certain amount of enemies with a specific weapon, or completing the mission without going down.

When you raise your infamy level, you’ll unlock skill points, new weapons and gear, and a variety of cosmetic items such as masks, suits, and gloves. In the beta, however, these are currently limited to just a few options.

Unfortunately, right now, there is no way to track your challenge progression in the closed beta. So you can’t check what you need to do to gain more levels. However, Starbreeze has confirmed in the beta FAQ that you will be able to view this in the full game.

What is the level cap in the Payday 3 beta?

The level cap in the Payday 3 beta is currently Infamy Level 22. So you’ll be able to raise your level 22 times before hitting the limit.

It is currently unconfirmed what the level cap will be in the final game, but a post on Reddit claims there are 150 infamy levels in total.

And that’s all you need to know about leveling up in the Payday 3 beta. Check out the rest of our Payday 3 guides here:

