Outriders: release date, gameplay, trailer, classes, more

Outriders is set to launch in 2021. We’ve got everything you need to know about the title, including when you can get your hands on it, what platforms it’s on, and what to expect gameplay-wise.

Outriders is developed by People Can Fly, the studio behind Gears of War, and will be published by giant Square Enix.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the third-person shooter RPG, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Contents

Outriders release date

Outriders is set for release on April 1, 2021 ⁠— and no, that is not an out-of-season April Fool’s joke. Preorders are now open on Steam (PC), PlayStation, and Xbox for both the Day One Edition, as well as the Digital Standard.

The Day One Edition of Outriders contains The Hell’s Rangers gear sets, 11 unique guns, and truck mods and decals. That’s on top of a copy of the game, of course.

If you want to get your hands on it early though, a demo version is opening up on February 25, 2021. More details on that will be released closer to the date.

Outriders trailers & gameplay

There’s been a couple of snippets of Outriders players have seen in trailers, as well as gameplay footage. Creators have had their hands on the game since July 2020, and soon everyone will.

Here’s a few videos to whet your appetite for Outriders’ release.

What is Outriders about?

Outriders is a co-op shooter set in a sci-fi universe. Take a journey around the hostile planet of Enoch, tracing down a mysterious signal from First City and beyond. The game is set to be expansive, allowing players to pour countless hours into it.

Read More: Best RPGs coming to PC in 2021 and beyond

It has elements of RPGs too, with players being able to build characters and classes to suit their playstyle. If you don’t have any friends to play with, you can still run around solo and the game won’t drastically change.

Four playable classes: Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer, Trickster

Players can choose one of the four classes when they start a new character in Outriders. Each class has a different set of skills, starting with one, and leveling up more along the way. A maximum of three can be equipped at one time, however.

Devastator: A close-range class that is designed to take damage and lead from the front.

A close-range class that is designed to take damage and lead from the front. Pyromancer: A mid-range class that can turn up the heat on the battlefield.

A mid-range class that can turn up the heat on the battlefield. Technomancer: A long-range support class that can heal allies.

A long-range support class that can heal allies. Trickster: A close-range, assassin-style class that can bend space and time.

With six character selection slots, be sure to try out each one to find your favorite.