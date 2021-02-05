Logo
Outriders: release date, gameplay, trailer, classes, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 5:37

by Andrew Amos
Outriders header
Square Enix

Outriders is set to launch in 2021. We’ve got everything you need to know about the title, including when you can get your hands on it, what platforms it’s on, and what to expect gameplay-wise.

Outriders is developed by People Can Fly, the studio behind Gears of War, and will be published by giant Square Enix.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the third-person shooter RPG, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Contents

Outriders release date

Outriders is set for release on April 1, 2021 ⁠— and no, that is not an out-of-season April Fool’s joke. Preorders are now open on Steam (PC), PlayStation, and Xbox for both the Day One Edition, as well as the Digital Standard.

The Day One Edition of Outriders contains The Hell’s Rangers gear sets, 11 unique guns, and truck mods and decals. That’s on top of a copy of the game, of course.

If you want to get your hands on it early though, a demo version is opening up on February 25, 2021. More details on that will be released closer to the date.

Outriders characters
Square Enix
You can play Outriders by yourself, or get a couple of mates to drop onto Enoch with.

Outriders trailers & gameplay

There’s been a couple of snippets of Outriders players have seen in trailers, as well as gameplay footage. Creators have had their hands on the game since July 2020, and soon everyone will.

Here’s a few videos to whet your appetite for Outriders’ release.

What is Outriders about?

Outriders is a co-op shooter set in a sci-fi universe. Take a journey around the hostile planet of Enoch, tracing down a mysterious signal from First City and beyond. The game is set to be expansive, allowing players to pour countless hours into it.

It has elements of RPGs too, with players being able to build characters and classes to suit their playstyle. If you don’t have any friends to play with, you can still run around solo and the game won’t drastically change.

Four playable classes: Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer, Trickster

Players can choose one of the four classes when they start a new character in Outriders. Each class has a different set of skills, starting with one, and leveling up more along the way. A maximum of three can be equipped at one time, however.

  • Devastator: A close-range class that is designed to take damage and lead from the front.
  • Pyromancer: A mid-range class that can turn up the heat on the battlefield.
  • Technomancer: A long-range support class that can heal allies.
  • Trickster: A close-range, assassin-style class that can bend space and time.

With six character selection slots, be sure to try out each one to find your favorite.

Call of Duty

Warzone Feb 5 patch notes: Stim glitch fix, Cold War gun changes, new playlists, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 2:24 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 3:19

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Warzone

Raven Software has announced a brand new Warzone update for February 5, fixing the controversial Stim glitch and improving Black Ops Cold War weapons across the board.

The most important aspect of the new Warzone patch is a fix for the Stim glitch issue. The controversial bug allowed players to abuse Stims and remain alive in the gas. This new fix should outright remove the exploit, according to the patch notes. It’s worth keeping in mind, however, this particular problem has been ‘fixed’ multiple times already, to no avail. 

Another key adjustment in today’s update is for all Black Ops Cold War weapons. Players quickly noticed a major reload issue with Treyarch’s new guns. Sprinting towards the end of the animation would often cancel the reload altogether, leaving you empty-handed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the update, including the release times, new playlists, and full patch notes.

Warzone stim
Activision
The Stim glitch has long been one of the most controversial bugs in Warzone.

When is the next Warzone update? Global release times

Exact download sizes are yet to be revealed for Warzone’s latest update, though Raven Software has confirmed just when we can expect to see the new patch across all platforms.

Check below for when the update will be live in your local time:

  • 11 PM PT (Feb 4)
  • 1 AM CT
  • 2 AM ET
  • 7 AM GMT (UK)
  • 8 AM CEST (EU)
  • 6 PM AEDT (AUS)

The full patch notes for the latest Warzone update can be found below.

Warzone February 5 update patch notes

GENERAL

  • New fix to remove infinite stim glitch.
    • Dev note: Issue stemmed from player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade.
  • Adjusted match bonus and kill XP reward of Kingslayer mode to be more in line with Verdansk BR.
    • Dev note: This is part of our continued effort to normalize XP rewards across our various game modes.

WEAPONS

  • Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for BOCW weapons.

OPERATORS

  • Certain operator missions for Stitch should now track as intended.

GUNSMITH

  • Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer in the Player Armory.

BARRACKS

  • Fixed issue where at high prestige levels, progress towards next level shown in Barracks Seasonal Progression did not match what was shown on the top banner of the main menu.

STORE

  • Removed Tier Skips from Modern Warfare Bundles.
  • Previewing Bruiser Cord watch in the Hot Shot Bundle will now display correct watch.
  • Fixed various minor issues including images, icons, and names .

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a crash that occurs when launching the game due to changes being made to Windows GDI32.
Warzone gameplay
Activision
Black Ops Cold War weapons should reload more effectively than ever in Warzone.

New Warzone playlists in Feb 5 update

In addition to the changes detailed above, Raven have also shuffled around the available playlists in Warzone, including the return of the Armored Royale mode.

Here are all of the available playlists following the update:

Adding

  • Verdansk BR – Armored Royale
  • Plunder – Quads
  • Rebirth Island – Resurgence Trios

Removing

  • Plunder – Blood Money Trios