 Original Fire Emblem revealed for Nintendo Switch – everything we know - Dexerto
Original Fire Emblem revealed for Nintendo Switch – everything we know

Published: 22/Oct/2020 20:18 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 21:15

by Nate Searl
original fire emblem coming to nintendo switch
Nintendo

Fire Emblem Nintendo Switch

The Fire Emblem franchise officially turns 30 in 2020, and to celebrate, Nintendo is re-releasing the first-ever game in the series for the Switch on December 4.

If you haven’t ever heard of or played the original Fire Emblem game, you aren’t alone. It’s the title that Marth from Super Smash Bros. is originally from. It was only ever released in Japan. Now, you will have a chance to play the entry that started it all.

The original features the hero Marth, who must save the world by defeating the Shadow Dragon. It’s is a fantasy turned-based strategy game where you get stronger by winning battles and leveling up your characters.

Veteran fans will be pleased to know that the re-release will not be remastered or changed. The graphics and story will also be as true to the original version as it was in 1990.

The history of Fire Emblem

The franchise started back in Japan in 1990. It first appeared around the world on the Game Boy Advance with Fire Emblem: Blazing Blade and then The Sacred Stones. It didn’t have too much success with these titles, but it really blew up when it came to the Nintendo 3DS with Awakening in 2012. The game sold over 180,000 units, and lead to the development of more games. 

After this, Fates came out for the 3DS, which offered players two different games (with a third coming later) in the same world. In June 2019, Three Houses came out for the Nintendo Switch. It was wildly successful, selling over two million units, and winning the Strategy Game of the Year award

There hasn’t been any word on a possible new installment to the series, but there is bound to be another game coming eventually. In the meantime, re-releasing the original is a great way to help modern players experience the origin of the series. It should be exciting to see how it has has changed over the years.

fire emblem three houses characters
Nintendo
The latest entry is Three Houses on the Nintendo Switch.

The franchise has evolved a lot since 1990, but if you want to see where it all began, you can pre-order the game from the Nintendo eShop right now for $5.99. This will make sure you’re ready for its release on December 4.

