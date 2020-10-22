Pokemon players furious over Crown Tundra’s “confusing” release time

Pokemon Sword & Shield is set to get its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22. However, players have become outraged over the expansion’s muddled release time.

For Pokemon’s eighth generation release, Sword & Shield, Game Freak opted out of a third game in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, the Nintendo Switch title is set to get its second DLC, The Crown Tundra.

Or at least, it was supposed to. However, the new content won’t be coming out on that day for many Trainers around the world. Fans have become outraged over the add-on’s confusing release schedule.

Pokemon Crown Tundra release time sparks anger

In September, The Pokemon Company finally gave the Sword & Shield DLC a firm release date after months of anticipation. The expansion was marketed as releasing on October 22 in a reveal trailer that showed off new footage.

However as the Crown Tundra’s launch drew near, confusion began to spread among players who weren’t exactly sure when new content would go live on the Switch. As the 22nd finally rolled around, fans of the series took to social media to voice their frustration.

Trainers hit out Nintendo’s lack of a clear release schedule, such as one user who exclaimed, “Wish Nintendo would at least give people an exact release time. It can’t be that hard to do.” Another fan agreed and tweeted, “Could Game Freak/TPC be any more unclear with when the Crown Tundra is coming? Seriously? How hard is it to just… Give a time of release?”

At the time of writing, Nintendo still has not given a release time officially. However based on when the Home app is going down for maintenance, it is now believed that the DLC will drop at 9PM PST on the 22nd, and 12:00PM EST / 05:00 BST the next day. That means over half of the world won’t get it until the 23rd.

This, of course, did not sit well with many in the Pokemon community. “Don’t know why you told us the crown tundra would be out on the 22, when in reality its going to be the 23rd. So why kick us in the d**k like that,” one person said. Another Twitter user echoed a similar frustration, exclaiming, “oh f**k off i have to wait another day for crown tundra.”

It wasn’t just fans that were confused by the DLC’s release schedule, even media outlets were left in the dark by Nintendo’s lack of clarity on the content’s launch time. Joe Merrick of popular Pokemon outlet Serebii addressed the confusion in a tweet on October 22.

Really is a shame to have seen many sites posting inaccurate times for The Crown Tundra which people have believed (and that time has now passed leading to people being confused). So many sites just don't bother researching. It's a shame. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) October 22, 2020

In comparison, the Isle of Armor made its debut early in the morning on its scheduled release date – making the Crown Tundra’s launch all the more baffling.

Anger and confusion aside, it appears most of the world will finally get their hands on the Sword & Shield expansion on October 23, which was not the date that the company has been promoting.