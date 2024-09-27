Age of Mythology: Retold – Conquer the game with unique challenge cards

Age of Mythology: Retold transports players back to a time where gods, humans and monsters collide. Now, four streamers are ready to take on a new challenge as they use tactics and every ounce of their cunning to come out on top.

In a unique event set to go live on September 27, Lirik, Kkatamina, Welyn and AquaFPS will each represent one of the game’s unique pantheons – the Greeks, Atlanteans, Norse and Egyptians.

To guide their playthroughs, each streamer will work towards a series of specially crafted achievements, adding a further layer of difficulty for them to conquer. However, the fun doesn’t stop there – viewers are able to take part and decide where the streams go next!

Once you’ve tuned in, you can shape the stream by helping to choose which challenge they will face next, with gifted subs on offer for every milestone your chosen streamer manages to complete.

As a small preview of what’s to come, we’ve picked five of the most exciting achievements that you can take on when the big day rolls around.

Troy Story

Dexerto/World’s Edge

Titan Gate is one of the most exciting God powers in Age of Mythology: Retold, allowing players to summon a mighty Titan once the construction of the gate is complete. Taking a leaf out of the Greek playbook at Troy, we’ve tasked players with constructing one of the monstrosities near an enemy town center for maximum destruction.

Divine Intervention

Dexerto/World’s Edge

One of Age of Mythology: Retold’s defining features is rechargeable god powers, allowing players to unleash chaos as many times as they can muster per match. These powers can be used repeatedly in this latest version of the game, allowing us to present a simple yet difficult challenge for our streamers to complete—use four unique God powers in a single minute.

Death From Above

Dexerto/World’s Edge

Though many players may be tempted to simply build as many infantry units as possible to go for the win, Death From Above challenges them to play in a new way. The Death From Above achievement tasks the streamers with taking out an enemy town center using only the flying units that the game has to offer. Completion here will require clever use of tactics and a little bit of luck that should make life difficult for even the savviest of players.

This Might be a Myth-Stake

Dexerto/World’s Edge

Myth units serve as some of the most individually powerful units in the game. As players progress through, they will unlock more and more of these unique troops to play with. This achievement rewards the first successful recruitment of a Myth unit, marking their first major step into the fantastical world that Age of Mythology: Retold offers.

It’s A Wonderful Life

Dexerto/World’s Edge

The Wonder Age is the fifth and final Age in Retold, showing us the players at the peak of their powers. Simply reaching this point is impressive enough when the other pantheons are actively seeking your destruction, so streamers who get to this point will unlock the achievement above.

That’s just a small window into the many achievements on offer for the four streamers on the day. Make sure to get involved with the challenges and interact with your favorite content creators along the way, all while enjoying the spectacular fun that Age of Mythology: Retold has to offer.

Tune in on September 27 as Lirik, Kkatamina, Welyn and AquaFPS take to the field and fight for the win.

