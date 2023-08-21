One Piece Card Game: Where to buy & prices
We’ll show you the best places to buy the One Piece Card Game so you can crack some packs and dig for treasure.
The One Piece Card Game has finally sailed the length of the treacherous Grand Line and made it to international shores. Arriving just as Luffy’s Gear 5 takes the anime to its peak of popularity, there couldn’t be a better time to get into the One Piece Card Game than right now!
We’ll show you how you can get your hands on the One Piece Card Game, as well as which sites are offering the best prices.
One Piece Card Game – Why you should start playing
The One Piece Card Game allows players to assemble decks representing events and characters from the globally beloved One Piece franchise. Pirates and naval forces alike do battle with blades, cannons, and incredible Devil Fruit powers.
While it could be said to still be finding its footing compared to established and entrenched TCGs like Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon, the One Piece Card Game has gained impressive traction in the year since its release. And while they remain affordable now, cards from early sets can often appreciate in value further down the road.
So, whether you prefer to construct and clash with decks, or simply want to start building up a collection early, now’s the time to start.
Where to buy the One Piece Card Game
Your best bet for getting hold of the One Piece Card Game right now is either Amazon or TCGplayer. Thankfully, the game’s earliest products are still available without needing to pay too exorbitant a price, and stock should remain stable for a while yet.
Amazon
|Amazon
|Price
|Pillars of Strength Booster Box
|$113.90
|Romance Dawn Booster Box
|$179.99
|Monkey.D.Luffy Starter Deck
|$15.90
|Straw Hat Crew Starter Deck
|$22.90
|Big Mom Pirates Starter Deck
|$12.93
TCGPlayer
|TCGPlayer
|Price
|Pillars of Strength Booster Box
|$123.99
|Romance Dawn Booster Box
|$164.15
|Monkey.D.Luffy Starter Deck
|$13.00
|Starter decks 1-4 (set of 4)
|$95.57
One Piece Card Game upcoming products
The One Piece Card Game has already built up a substantial number of sets and starter decks to buy. But, like any good pirate, it pays to keep one eye fixed on the horizon.
Kingdoms of Intrigue is the One Piece Card Game’s next major set, releasing in the US on September 18th. If you’re looking to catch up on the least meta decks, or simply want as much One Piece as you can get your hands on, be sure to pre-order Kingdoms of Intrigue as soon as it becomes available.
