One Piece Card Game: Can you play online?

Want to jump into the One Piece Card Game without playing in person? We’ll let you know what your options are for playing online.

TCGs aren’t just for the kitchen table anymore! For many card gamers, online is their preferred avenue for collecting and battling. Magic Arena set the bar, but following the unexpected runaway success of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, many of the most popular TCGs around now feature some component of online play.

The One Piece Card Game is a relatively fresh face in TCG circles, but with the manga’s global dominance – and Gear 5 bringing in huge numbers – its popularity is all set to skyrocket. For a franchise with such enduring global appeal, it would be beneficial for players to be able to jump in and connect to matches with other One Piece fans worldwide.

One Piece Card Game tutorial app teaches you the basics

Prospective players will be pleased to learn that the One Piece Card Game does come with an official companion app, but it may be more limited than expected.

The One Piece Card Game tutorial app is designed to teach players the basics of the game, allowing them to pilot decks and get to grips with mechanics. It does not aim to fully replicate the One Piece Card Game experience but exists as more of a teaching tool. However, it’s only available via Android.

While it might not be the full online experience fans are hoping for, the tutorial app does a good job of getting you up to speed with the game’s rules and allows players to get a feel for the One Piece Card Game without spending too much money on physical packs.

How to play One Piece Card Game online unofficially: OPTCGSim

While no officially licensed online simulators currently exist for the One Piece Card Game, fans have been hard at work to develop a solution. OPTCGSim is a fan-made project that allows players to build or import decks, then battle against other players worldwide.

Unlike One Piece itself, there’s no piracy to be found here. The OPTCGSim does not use official assets of the One Piece Card Game and is completely free to use. OPTCGSim is a boon for players looking to expand their options for playing the One Piece Card Game and is the current best method for playing the game online.

To download OPTCGSim for Windows, Mac, Linux, or Android, head to the OPTCGSim Discord.

Will an official One Piece Card Game online app be released in the future?

Still being relatively early in the game’s lifespan, it’s hard to say whether the One Piece Card Game will have enough long-term popularity to warrant a full online conversion. But, given that Bandai has already gone to the trouble of releasing the tutorial app, it’s likely that we could see a more substantial official online experience for the One Piece Card Game soon.

