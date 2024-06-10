Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Release window, platforms, gameplay, more

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an upcoming turn-based RPG that has taken inspiration from popular JRPGs like Persona, so here’s everything you need to know.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was one of the surprise hits from the Xbox Games Showcase, where it stunned viewers with its visual design and turn-based combat. The game proudly wears its JRPG influence on its sleeve and promises to “enhance the heart of turn-based combat” gameplay.

With its blend of traditional fantasy tropes and real-time mechanics, Sandfall Interactive is hoping to wow both JRPG and traditional RPG fans. So, if you’ve watched the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gameplay trailer and want to know more about it, then we have everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release window

Sandfall Interactive You’ll need to wait a while if you want to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

There is currently no release date for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but the Xbox Games Showcase trailer did reveal a 2025 release window. The developers will release more information, once the game is nearing release.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 platforms

Despite being one of the big reveals at Xbox Games Showcase 2024, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC via Steam and Epic.

Crossplay and cross-progression between these systems have yet to be announced, but we’ll update this article as and when new information has been revealed.

Is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be coming day one to Xbox Game Pass.

This means you’ll be able to download and play the game if you have an active subscription.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gameplay

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 utilizes turn-based combat that will be familiar to JRPG fans, particularly those who enjoy the Persona series. However, unlike traditional turn-based JRPGs, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 features real-time actions that aim to “enhance the heart of turn-based combat” gameplay.

Actions like dodging, parrying, and countering enemy attacks are all done in real-time – giving you much more control over your party’s actions. Players will be able to chain combos by learning attack rhythms, and even target enemy weak points using a free-aim system.

During the gameplay trailer, we got to see how the six-player party system works in combat, with units synergizing and following up for flashy attacks. The official website also notes that there will be crafting, unlockable loot, stats, skills, and gear that will create unique playstyles.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 story

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s story takes place in a world where every year, the Paintress paints a number upon a monolith and everyone of that age turns to smoke. It’s up to the Expedition to unravel the mystery behind the Paintress and destroy her before she erases the last survivors of humanity.

The Xbox Games Showcase certainly had a lot of exciting announcements, but just like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – many of them are leaving us waiting.