Nintendo’s Wii Fit Balance Boards are now best used as welcome mats

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

While dropping off packages, a delivery driver noticed that someone in a retirement community found a new purpose for Wii Fit Balance Boards.

An accessory for the Wii, and later the Wii U, Nintendo’s Balance Board hit the market in 2008 alongside Wii Fit.

Sensors within the board tracked the user’s balance and weight, providing data that Nintendo once claimed to be more accurate than the average consumer scale.

Like the Wii, the Balance Board sold like hotcakes throughout its life cycle, moving well over 30 million units by 2012. Surely, someone’s using the leftover Nintendo relics for something.

People are still putting Wii Fit Balance Boards to good use

The r/gaming subreddit is getting a kick out of a post by POSITIVE, which shows exactly how folks who once invested in Wii Fit accessories are still making use of the products.

During a delivery at a retirement community, the Redditor left packages at a residence that substitutes two of the Wii’s Balance Boards for its welcome mat.

It’s a funny sight to see, but other Redditors noted the doormat comparison could be a tad bit reductive.

Since this is at a senior living community, reason suggests the Wii Fit Balance Boards could be doubling as a step platform, making it easier for the resident to get in and out of their front door.

Whatever the case, it’s nice to know that the nearly fifteen-year-old Wii accessory continues to serve a purpose.

Wii Fit software and its connected devices would’ve come in handy at the height of the global health crisis in 2020. But plenty of people made do with Ring Fit Adventure, another of Nintendo’s exercise-focused endeavors that took the world by storm.