Logo
Gaming

Nintendo reportedly strike down YouTubers using music from Mario & Zelda

Published: 9/Dec/2020 0:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Nintendo Copyright Take Down YouTube
Nintendo

Share

nintendo

Nintendo blocking YouTube videos over copyright claims is nothing new, but their latest wave, which targeted clips with music from Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart Wii, has gotten lots of attention due to the ongoing outrage.

Nintendo has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. It started when they forced a highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament to be canceled due to a third-party tool.  

The spotlight has been on them ever since. They’ve been criticized over everything from allegedly blocking videos of Super Smash Bros mods on YouTube to stopping Joycon designs sold for charity.

Now, they’ve come under fire yet again for taking down YouTube videos with music from Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time, and Mario Kart Wii. It’s nothing new. Nintendo has been doing it for years, and they’re well within their rights to. 

However, it’s led to more scrutiny over their practices and left fans wondering why there still isn’t a better and more official way to listen to music from their favorite Nintendo games.

Nintendo Copyright Take Down YouTube
Nintendo
Nintendo is known for stamping out others from using their intellectual property.

GilvaSunner is a YouTuber known for uploading soundtracks from video games, mostly Nintendo. Understandably, he’s had many videos taken down over the years due to copyright claims.

In 2019, he posted a tweet that said, “Game over.” It includes a screenshot with emails from YouTube telling him that some videos had been blocked due to copyright claims. However, he didn’t specifically mention it was Nintendo.

Now, more than a year later, he followed up on his initial tweet with an update. More videos have been taken down over copyright claims. He specifically mentioned it was Nintendo JP, although it cannot be seen in the screenshots.

“The soundtracks for Super Mario 64, Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart Wii have been blocked in its entirety on YouTube by Nintendo JP,” he said. “I’ll keep you posted if more claims come in.”

Nintendo fans have had mixed reactions. Some believe the company isn’t doing anything wrong, and it’s fundamental intellectual property law. Others argue that it’s more evidence of corporate greed.

Either way, the consensus is that this whole predicament has a simple solution. Nintendo needs to make the music from their game soundtracks more readily available and in a legal way.

“Please put your soundtracks on Spotify and/or other music streaming services,” said GilvaSunner. “Others have already seen the light, when will you?” It’s a sentiment that others share.

In the end, Nintendo taking down YouTube videos over copyright claims is standard practice. There isn’t anything wrong with it from a legal standpoint, either. But it has heaped more scrutiny on the company in an already fickle climate.

However, despite the militant tribalism on either side, a solution has been proposed, and it’s a viable one. Only time will tell whether Nintendo will take it on board.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.