Dr Disrespect’s YouTube viewers set to lose out as Rumble streams take off

Dr Disrespect could be making a rather big change to his YouTube stream amid his deal with Rumble. However, his fans aren’t pleased.

When Dr Disrespect was infamously banned from Twitch back in 2020, plenty speculated on where he’d go next. He made YouTube his home for four years. Yet, after being demonetized by the platform in 2024, the Doc suggested that he’d be on the move.

He was linked with a high-profile switch to KICK, regularly saying that he wanted a $50 million contract. However, in late November, he revealed that he’d be moving to Rumble Gaming, joining them as a co-owner too. That deal also includes ‘premium’ content that followers have to pay for.

The Two-Time started streaming on his new platform on December 2, but the free part of his stream has also been live on YouTube.

Dr Disrespect could end YouTube streams early amid Rumble deal

However, The Doc has suggested that he’ll move on from multistreaming the free segment on YouTube for the same amount of time as Rumble. And that idea has annoyed fans.

“I like some of the suggestions being thrown around. I agree, perhaps we close down the YT skybox first, keep Rumble wide open, and then eventually go into VIP mode,” the Two-Time posted.

That was in response to one of his mods who had been addressing fan complaints about the paid segment of Dr Disrespect’s streams.

“This is a bad idea. Doc on YouTube keeps his name out in the open. Rumble only will not grow docs audience,” one fan said. “Well the YT streams pull more viewers than the rumble stream and that is a problem for the doc,” another pointed out.

Some noted that closing the YouTube stream earlier allows Doc to try and move more fans over to Rumble. However, they’ve had issues with the new app – especially on mobile.

The Doc has also continued to have a bigger viewership on YouTube too. He’s averaging around 2000 more viewers on there during the multistream segment.