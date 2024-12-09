Korean Navy SEAL YouTuber who KO’d Johnny Somali sends warning to other nuisance streamers

Korean YouTuber Dalgeun Yu, a former Underwater Demolition Team/SEAL soldier, issued a chilling warning to nuisance streamers after assaulting Johnny Somali.

Back in October, a South Korean YouTuber who was part of the country’s special forces went viral after he filmed himself knocking out controversial streamer Johnny Somali.

Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is awaiting trial in South Korea for obstruction of business, but he could be facing a ton of other charges in the weeks ahead.

The creator sparked controversy after he began kissing and performing acts on a Statue of Peace – a monument to victims of sexual slavery by Japanese forces during WW2.

Ismael’s actions ignited fury across the country, with Dalgeun Yu even getting arrested for tracking Somali down and assaulting him – something he justified by saying, “I did what I had to do as a Korean citizen.”

Now, Dalgeun Yu has made it clear that anyone else who tries to follow in Somali’s footsteps will face his wrath, too.

Korean Special Forces YouTuber demands laws change after Johnny Somali drama

During an interview with lawyer Legal Mindset, Dalgeun Yu addressed the possibility of other streamers trying to come to South Korea and engage in similar tactics.

“I don’t know if there are dozens of you or hundreds of you guys, but you are welcome to come to me in Korea at any time,” he warned, not afraid to throw down. “I have nothing more to say.”

Dalgeun Yu also claimed that his parents said he did a “really good job” taking out Johnny Somali – and while part of him wants to find the streamer and beat him up again, he feels conflicted about the whole thing.

The YouTuber also urged lawmakers to change policy because of streamers like Johnny Somali, saying the incident has offered an “opportunity for change,” especially as he doesn’t have total faith that justice will prevail.

“I will want to believe justice will happen. Honestly, there is a high chance it won’t happen, but I want to believe it will. I want to have some faith in the judiciary in the Republic of Korea. I hope some kind of law will be enacted and the truth will be told.”

At the time of writing, Somali has been accused of violating anti-terrorism laws, threatening to sexually assault female streamers, drug use, creating AI deepfakes of other creators, violating the Railroad Act and even spreading North Korean propaganda.

His first, in what could be many trials, is now set for March 2025 after being originally planned to begin in December 2024.

Somali is stuck in the country until every case against him is fully investigated and either goes to trial or is dismissed.