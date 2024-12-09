Mizkif demands apology from Ludwig after winning defamation suit: “He ruined my life”

Nearly two years after getting hit with a $2M defamation suit from Adriannah Lee, Mizkif revealed that he’s finally won the case against him – but he wants an apology from Ludwig in the aftermath.

In March 2023, Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee filed a lawsuit seeking over $2M in damages from Mizkif, OTK, Maya Higa and CrazySlick for “emotional distress” and “interference with business relations.”

The lawsuit followed accusations against Mizkif and Maya Higa, claiming that the two had allegedly helped “cover up” a sexual assault perpetrated by CrazySlick back in 2021.

Mizkif was placed on leave from OTK until a third-party investigation could be completed, which found the streamer not guilty of any misconduct. Mizkif has returned to his regular streaming activities in the year and half since then, but remained quiet on the subject for some time.

Mizkif wins Adrianah Lee defamation lawsuit

That changed on December 7, 2024, when Mizkif revealed that he’d won the defamation suit in court in response to viewers watching him co-stream the Streamer Awards.

“Yeah, I won my court case,” Mizkif said. “Yes, I’m making a video on it soon.”

Court records show that the lawsuit was dismissed in December 2024 as a “nonsuit,” meaning that a judge threw out the case as the plaintiff could not provide sufficient evidence or chose to withdraw from the proceedings.

Mizkif expounded on the situation, saying that he wants to make an in-depth video showing he won in a court of law against the “lies” spread about him by Lee and others.

“I want a concrete video that shows it was literally all lies and everyone in the Twitch community realized that in two weeks, but no one else knew it because they were spreading lies and misinformation,” he said. “All that needs to be said and done so I can finally move on from this.”

The streamer went on to reveal that he’d lost $300K due to the ordeal, which he says also led him to make an attempt on his own life.

“It ruined my life,” he continued. “I can’t sleep still because of it. I’ve never been able to mentally recover. …it is finally time for me to talk about it after two years.”

Mizkif lashes out at Ludwig over “false” video: “He made me wanna kill myself”

Mizkif also singled out Ludwig, in particular, calling out the streamer for making a “completely false” video about the accusations against him, which he later removed.

“I tried to kill myself over his accusations,” Mizkif said. “Which were false. F*ck that. Didn’t even tell the story. …I never deserved what happened to me. It ruined my life. It ruined my family’s life. It ruined everything.”

He went on to say that Ludwig “absolutely should” make an apology video to him, reiterating that Ludwig’s initial video had made him want to end his own life.

“He literally made me wanna kill myself. He was one of the top factors on why I wanted to die. Isn’t that insane to think? Like, I literally tried to kill myself over what he said. Someone that I thought was a friendly person in my life.”

Mizkif’s comments reference a now-deleted YouTube video Ludwig posted in September 2022, where he claimed that Miz had “a lot to own up for” and said the streamer would have to “live with the consequences” – which Ludwig claimed were “deserved.”

After Miz was found innocent by OTK’s third-party investigation, Ludwig mentioned the development in an episode of his ‘Mogul Mail’ series, where he acknowledged that he was found innocent of any wrongdoing but “demonstrated a lack of empathy and ignorance towards the seriousness of the situation” in his comeback stream.

(Segment begins at 8:42)

At the time of writing, Ludwig has not offered a response to Mizkif’s December 7 statement.