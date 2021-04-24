Nintendo Instax Mini Link printer: where to buy, Pokemon Pikachu bundle, more - Dexerto

Nintendo has teamed up with camera company Fujifilm to release a special edition of the Instax Mini Link printer so that fans can print off in-game snapshots from their Switch console. A Pokemon bundle was also announced.

A dedicated smartphone app is launching alongside the printer so that you can bring your stills to life anywhere at any time. Best of all, it works with all screenshots on your Nintendo Switch.

New Pokemon Snap, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the Super Mario games are getting preferential treatment through the app with special filters and frames to jazz up your shots. Want one? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

How does the Nintendo Instax Mini Link printer work?

As mentioned above, the special red and blue edition printer connects to a free app on your iOS or Android device which then links with your Switch. In December, Nintendo released an update for the system which let players transfer their screenshots to their phone via QR code, which is what this device utilizes.

You create a code for your photos on your console, and then scan it in the app to bring them to life with the Instax Mini Link. You can edit your shots with filters and special frames from Animal Crossing, New Pokemon Snap, and Super Mario before you print to make them extra personal.

Advertisement

Read More: Ultimate Pokemon Snap quiz

The app also works with existing versions of the printer so if you already own one, don’t worry, you can still use it without having to spend more money on this new device.

Pokemon Instax Mini Link Pikachu case bundle

To celebrate the launch of New Pokemon Snap, Nintendo and Fujifilm are bringing out a special bundle that’s completely separate from the initial launch of the electronic.

Alongside the printer, the bundle includes a protective case, but it’s not just any case – it’s Pikachu-themed and super adorable! It transforms the device into the yellow Electric-type, making it perfect for all Snap players.

If you’re getting the Instax Mini Link solely for the photography game, this is something you’ll no doubt be itching to get your hands on.

Advertisement

Nintendo Instax Mini Link printer price & release date

The normal Nintendo x Fujifilm special edition releases on April 30 alongside the free-to-download app and New Pokemon Snap. It retails at $99.55 USD with no exact price set for the UK at this time of writing.

As for the Pikachu case bundle, it’s not being sold until “late” May – an exact date hasn’t been given yet. It’ll be sold at a slightly higher price than the special edition at $119.95.

Read More: Every Pokemon confirmed in New Pokemon Snap

The Instax Mini photo paper is sold separately, and sells for $14.99 for a 10-sheet pack or $41.99 for 60. You won’t be able to use any other brand, so make sure you stock up if you’re going to print a lot because they’ll no doubt sell like hotcakes.

Advertisement

Where to buy the Nintendo Instax Mini Link printer

At the time of writing, no retailers have been announced for the device, but we do know that it will be sold in both the United States and the United Kingdom as well as Japan.

With the printer being in such high demand before it’s even gone on sale, it’s hard to imagine Nintendo making it a Nintendo Store or Pokemon Center exclusive item. And with it being a collaboration, you’ll probably find it in most electronic stores such as Best Buy and at online shops like Amazon and Target.

Once a list of retailers is known, we’ll update this guide with the correct information.