New Pokemon Snap brings back classic feature & it's so nostalgic - Dexerto

Leading up to New Pokemon Snap’s release on April 30, Game Freak has revealed the photography title is bringing back a classic feature from the Nintendo 64 original that will make fans feel totally nostalgic.

After a decades-long absence, Pokemon Snap is making its glorious return with New Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited sequel will whisk players away to the Lental region where they will help Professor Mirror observe the Illumina phenomenon.

While the game is set to introduce a whole host of new content, including over 200 new ‘mon to capture on film, the title is also bringing back a popular feature from the original N64 release that fans will totally fall in love with.

New Pokemon Snap brings back classic N64 feature

For many players who grew up with the classic N64 series, one of the most nostalgic memories playing the photography title was driving to your local video rental store where you could actually print out the pictures you took in-game.

A week before New Pokemon Snap is set to release, Game Freak has revealed that the feature will make its return, but with a twist. In a joint press release on April 22, the Japanese developer announced that they had partnered up with Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link portable printers.

Players will be able to use the wireless device to directly connect to their Nintendo Switch and print out pictures taken in New Pokemon Snap. A special Pokemon-themed bundle will be released as a part of the collaboration and includes a special Pikachu printer case.

Nintendo and Fujifilm have collaborated on a special edition of the Instax Mini Link smartphone printer. Releasing next month, it will allow you to print photos from #NewPokemonSnap and other games. A cute Pikachu case for the printer also comes with it. pic.twitter.com/VChyVnLv8X — Pokémon News (@PokemonSwordNS) April 22, 2021

While some fans may still long for the days of being able to drive to an official Nintendo booth to print out their photos, the modern twist on the feature will be a welcome one for many who will be able to instantly bring their pictures to life in the comfort of their home.

New Pokemon Snap will hit stores on April 30th. For everything you need to know about the game so far, check out our hub here.