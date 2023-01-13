NICKMERCs slams Warzone 2 AI for being “too challenging”

Warzone 2’s addition of AI enemies received harsh criticism, and NICKMERCS doesn’t understand the feature’s target audience.

At Warzone 2’s launch, buy stations didn’t have purchasable loadout drops. Activision introduced Strongholds as an alternate method for earning loadouts. Squads clear out AI enemies and defuse a bomb to acquire their customized weapons.

Strongholds served as a replacement; however, the developers backtracked and added loadout drops back to buy stations. Community members praised the decision, but a new direction choice left the need for AI combatants in a precarious position.

With players once again having the ability to purchase loadout drops, NICKMERCS questioned the necessity of AI enemies in Warzone 2.

Activision Warzone 2 players have questioned the need for AI enemies in the battle royale.

NICKMERCS slams the addition of AI: “who are you making happy?”

NICKMERCS discussed his confusion over the need for AI enemies in Warzone 2.

“That AI sh**, I can’t wrap my head around it. Is it because they want people who can’t get any kills to feel like they are doing something by killing a bot?”

A chat member argued bots are supposed to present a challenge to getting loot, and Nick claimed it’s different “when it becomes a little bit too challenging, and most players are horrible.”

The Season 1 Reloaded update decreased AI damage per bullet by 26% and cut the number of units per Stronghold site in half. However, Warzone 2 players still demand more changes as community members blame overpowered bots for ruining matches.

Nick argued bots don’t benefit causal or competitive players. Casual players won’t know how to complete Strongholds or have the skill, and competitive players would rather fight real enemies than waste their time-fighting AI.

“I can’t understand why it’s a necessity to have this amount of bots in the game. I understand the concept, and I’m even cool with it. But, they shouldn’t be as good as they are, and there shouldn’t be as many as there are.”

To Nick and many other Warzone 2 players, The need for AI enemies is dubious, and loadout drops returning to buy stations further puts their importance in doubt.