Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 insider leaks details about 7 new fighters

An industry insider has leaked new details about seven fighters coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including a pair of surprising Rugrats characters.

Following months of leaks and rumors, a sequel to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch later this year.

The new title will feature cartoon combatants from the original game and also introduces a few new faces, including Squidward (regular and Handsome), Jimmy Neutron, and TMNT’s Raphael.

Interestingly, these names confirmed that previous rumors were indeed correct. Now another batch of leaks hints at some pretty surprising additions to the cast of playable characters.

Article continues after ad

7 more fighters leaked for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

PapaGenos, the YouTuber who correctly outed details about Jimmy Neutron and Squidward, has shared what they claim to be the rest of All-Star Brawl 2’s roster.

Apparently, the final several characters include all of the following: the previously leaked El Tigre, Rugrats’ Dr. Lipschitz, Pat Sajak’s son from Rugrats, Farcus of Hey Arnold! Fame, Principal Buttsavich from Doug, SpongeBob’s Chip/Penny/Used Napkin, and Kenan Thompson’s Baggin’ Saggin’ Barry, who appeared in All That.

Article continues after ad

GameMill Entertainment

If this list looks strange in the slightest bit, just wait – there’s more. According to PapaGenos, Chip/Penny/Used Napkin will constitute a “3-in-1 brawler.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And Baggin’ Saggin’ Barry will supposedly serve as a “swap-out character,” capable of using his pants to summon other combatants to fight on his behalf. Those summonable extras include characters like Ferguson from Clarissa Explains It All and Are You Afraid of the Dark’s Billy Baxter.

Should the leak prove accurate, it’s any wonder why these particular fighters were selected for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Farcus, for example, is the school Janitor in Hey Arnold, who doesn’t appear more than a few times.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of what its roster looks like, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 comes to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms later this year.