Best New World Sword and Shield build: Skills, passives, Mastery Tree

The classic Sword and Shield combination is devastating in PvE and PvP within New World, so this build’s skills and passives are the best choices if you’re looking to dominate on the battlefield.

The Sword and Shield class duo in the Amazon Game Studios MMORPG is one of the first weapons you gain access to during the game, and it’s proven to be one of the best.

We’re going to run through the best skills you should spec into when building your Sword and Shield mastery tree, along with what passives to run.

New World Sword and Shield build

The Sword and Shield dual-wield combo go hand-in-hand with one another, and they’re considered to be widely powerful for PvP action. This is mainly due to the fact that you’re able to block incoming attacks while dealing hard damage with your Sword.

Utilizing the Sword within your build is perfect for combat up close, and adding a shield into the mix allows you to sustain this while continuing to protect yourself from incoming attacks.

Sword and Shield Mastery Tree

After deciding to run with a Sword and Shield build, you’ll then need to pick which of the two different Mastery Trees to focus on. While each still specializes in close combat alongside the added defense of a shield, they both approach it slightly differently.

Mastery Tree Description Defender A defensive style of play focusing on utilizing your shield, boosting overall armor to reduce any incoming damage. Swordmaster This is a mobility-focused build, increasing offensive damage and utilizing stuns.

Best Sword and Shield skills

Skill What it Does Leaping Strike Leap 6 meters and deal 135% weapon damage Reverse Stab A stab attack that deals 175% weapon damage. Shield Rush Rush forward 5 meters, knocking back foes and dealing 125% weapon damage.

Leaping Strike: This can be great for a sneak attack out of the bushes, or when you’re charging onto the battlefield and want to get a quick hit off right away.

This can be great for a sneak attack out of the bushes, or when you’re charging onto the battlefield and want to get a quick hit off right away. Reverse Stab: Turning your character around to slice them with your sword, this ability will do a great chunk of damage. While the cooldown is slightly longer at 25 seconds, you’ll be able to decimate your opponent’s health with this move.

Turning your character around to slice them with your sword, this ability will do a great chunk of damage. While the cooldown is slightly longer at 25 seconds, you’ll be able to decimate your opponent’s health with this move. Shield Rush: This ability is great for stunning enemies and knocking them back while your Mages or other players clear them out.

Best Sword and Shield passives

To make the most of the epic Sword and Shield combo and its skills, we’d recommend taking passives such as Counter Attack, Empowered Stab, and Freeing Justice. Coupled with the above skills, these will provide a cushion to provide you with Empower, Fortify, and debuffs.

Empowered Stab: Successful Heavy Attack grants you 30% Empower for 5 seconds, increasing damage.

Successful Heavy Attack grants you 30% Empower for 5 seconds, increasing damage. Freeing Justice: Landing a Heavy Attack causes you to lose all current debuffs.

Landing a Heavy Attack causes you to lose all current debuffs. Defensive Training: When blocking an attack, you gain 10% Fortify for 5 seconds.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the best Sword and Shield build and Mastery Tree in New World.

