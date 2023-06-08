New Friday the 13th game is reportedly in development

Friday the 13th composer Harry Manfredini claims a new game for the slasher series is currently in active development.

For years, Friday the 13th has been embroiled in a copyright dispute between the original film’s screenwriter Victor Miller and director/producer Sean S. Cunningham.

The legal battle forced developer IllFonic to cease development on Friday the 13th: The Game, effectively killing the experience not long after release.

Since the courts ruled in Miller’s favor, he controls the characters from the original. However, the iconic title and sequel content, including the hockey mask Jason doesn’t don until Part 3, aren’t his to claim.

Article continues after ad

Much confusion about the franchise’s future continues to linger, as a result. But if new claims prove accurate, something’s been figured out for another video game adaptation.

A new Friday the 13th game is allegedly in the works

In recently speaking to Rely on Horror, series composer Harry Manfredini said he’ll soon begin work on a new interactive Friday the 13th adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The composer claimed the unannounced game isn’t being developed by IllFonic and Gun Media like the 2017 multiplayer title. Apparently, asymmetrical multiplayer isn’t on the docket, either.

Article continues after ad

As one would expect, his knowledge about the finer details remains limited. The one thing Manfredini could tease is that the next Friday the 13th game will feature “more realistic looking” characters.

Gun Media

As always, fans would do well to take this information with a grain of salt for now. But, at the very least, it’s nice to think that Jason could eventually return to stalking players in a digital world.

All in all, things are finally looking up for Friday the 13th faithful. Peacock is developing a prequel series, aptly titled Crystal Lake, with former Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller at the helm. Further details about the show remain under wraps.