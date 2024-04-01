Is James Wan directing a Friday the 13th movie? “Out of Hell” explained

Rumor has it that James Wan is joining the Friday the 13th franchise with Out of Hell, a “first person” Jason Vorhees movie — but it’s not true. Here’s what you should know.

Jason Vorhees is one of the most iconic slasher villains in all of horror — but he’s not been seen in a movie since 2009’s reboot, as development woes, lawsuits, and other issues have prevented his return.

So, what’s Out of Hell? Well, according to YODA BBY ABY — the same Facebook page behind The Golden Girls reboot and Bryan Cranston’s Heisenberg movie — it’s a new installment in the franchise set to be directed by James Wann. Here’s the thing: it’s completely made-up.

The page is dedicated to sharing fake posters and other movie and TV announcements, none of which are real.

Alongside a poster, it also wrote: “FIRST PERSON JASON VOORHEES!!! Dive deep into the shadows of Crystal Lake with Out of Hell, a groundbreaking horror masterpiece directed by James Wan and produced by Leigh Whannell, where for the first time, the chilling saga of Jason Voorhees unfolds through his eyes.

“Experience the terrifying journey from a perspective never seen before, revealing dark secrets and spine-tingling truths behind the mask. Coming to theaters this October 2024, brace yourself for an unprecedented chapter of the Friday the 13th series that promises to be as thrilling and horrifying as it gets.”

While a total lie, it’s clearly leaning into the hype around In a Violent Nature, a “game-changing” new horror movie that unfolds from the murderer’s POV. That film is set for release in May 2024, but if you’re wanting your Friday the 13th fix, you’ll have to sign up for Max to watch the original movie.

You can also find out what other new movies are coming out in April, and other horror films you should be excited about this year. If you’re feeling brave, you can check out our list of the best horror movies of all time.

