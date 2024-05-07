TV & Movies

Friday the 13th prequel series still alive amid rumors of A24’s cancellation

Brianna Reeves
friday the 13th prequelNew Line Cinema

Despite recent claims to the contrary, A24 is reportedly still moving forward with its Friday the 13th prequel series, Crystal Lake.

In The InSneider newsletter on May 6, entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider claimed A24 had halted development on its Friday the 13th TV series. The report represented more bad news for the horror franchise that’s gone 15 years without a new movie release.

Jason Voorhees may still have another shot at resurrection, though, since sources speaking to Bloody Disgusting insist Crystal Lake has not been axed by A24. “We have confirmed the show is still happening, but there is indeed some retooling of the project happening behind the scenes,” the publication explained.

As of writing, A24 has yet to respond to the rumors about what’s next for the property.

friday the 13th prequelNew Line Cinema
Friday the 13th (2009)

Crystal Lake was picked up for a straight-to-series order by Peacock late in 2022. In addition to A24’s backing, the Friday the 13th prequel had Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller on board to write and executive produce.

The original movie’s scribe, Victor Miller, was also attached to the project, with the TV show set to include Jason and his mother, Pamela. Actress Adrienne King, who played the final girl in the first film, reaffirmed her involvement in February 2024.

It’s unclear how much of the creative team remains in place amid the reported “retooling” process.

Jason hasn’t hit the big screen since 2009’s Friday the 13th reboot film. Much of the franchise’s dormancy was caused by a rights dispute between Victor Miller and director Sean S. Cunningham. The battle ended in 2021 with Miller retaining the rights to the first movie, while Cunningham held onto the IP created in the sequels.

