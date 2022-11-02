Friday the 13th prequel: Crystal Lake creator says “If we get to 10 seasons, we’re going to space!”

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake will feature Jason Voorhees, and showrunner Bryan Fuller has revealed that if it runs for 10 seasons, he’s aiming to get the show into space.

Earlier this week, Peacock announced plans to make a Friday the 13th prequel TV series, called Crystal Lake, and therefore set at the camp where the original movie’s murders happened.

But the fans had questions concerning rights issues that have dogged the franchise for years, and been responsible for the lack of recent movie sequels.

Fuller spoke to Fangoria about those problems, as well as further plans for the series, for which currently has a three-season outline.

Crystal Lake can use all elements from the movies, including space

According to Fuller, because Crystal Lake is a TV series rather than a movie, the rights issues are no longer a problem, so he can use anything he wants from the films. Including some of the weirder locations, such as when Jason Voorhees went to space in Jason X.

“Everything,” Fuller tells Fangoria. “We can use everything. We can go to Hell, we can go to space. That’s not to say that we will do those things… although if we do go 10 seasons, I will be lobbying hard to go to space.”

Fuller then comes back to this thought later in the interview, stating: “I wasn’t kidding: if we get 10 seasons, I’m going to make a concerted effort to find a way to rationally and dramatically and, in some fashion, go to space.”

Jason Voorhees will appear in Friday the 13th prequel

With Crystal Lake being a prequel, fans also asked if it will play out before Jason dons his hockey mask and starts killing camp counsellors.

When asked if Voorhees would be in Crystal Lake, Fuller first says: “I wouldn’t count Jason out.” Then when pressed on the matter, he adds: “I think over the course of the series you will see many familiar manifestations of Jason.”

The budget will be large, the showrunner revealing that Crystal Lake will have roughly five-times the per-episode budget of Hannibal. And as for kill count, expect it to be high, with Fuller assuring gore-hounds: “It will be pretty murderous – I think we’ll be dropping bodies every episode.”