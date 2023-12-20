Is Friday the 13th & The Purge crossover movie happening?

Friday the 13th and The Purge are two of the biggest horror franchises out there, but are they joining forces to create a crossover movie titled The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake? Here’s what you need to know.

Back in 1980, Jason made his debut in the first Friday the 13th, marking the start of a new horror juggernaut. Since its humble beginnings, there have been 12 slasher films, a TV series, novels, comic books, and video games. Camp Crystal Lake is almost a character in itself, the eerie setting playing a pivotal role in the franchise’s various properties.

Then you have The Purge. Initiated in 2013, the movie series explores a dystopian America where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours each year. With five films and a TV show, it’s become a franchise in its own right.

Although Friday the 13th already spawned a major slasher crossover with the divisive Freddy vs. Jason in 2003, is it time to journey back to Camp Crystal Lake for the Annual Purge?

Is the Friday the 13th & The Purge crossover movie real?

No, a Friday the 13th / The Purge crossover movie titled The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake isn’t happening.

Although it wouldn’t be completely out of the question, given that Jason’s been involved in a crossover before, melding these two properties together would be no mean feat – and there aren’t any plans in the pipeline.

The reason you might have seen this title online is because of a fake poster. Despite the fact that Facebook page YODA BBY ABY openly promotes the fact that it’s a “satire and fake news site,” movie lovers continue to get duped by their sham film posts.

Facebook/YODA BBY ABY

They include the announcement a live-action The Iron Giant, a Pixar remake of The Land Before Time, a Polar Express sequel, a new Terminator with Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie, and a John Krasinski version of Die Hard – all of which are fake, but all of which garnered thousands of reactions.

As for The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake, alongside an AI-generated poster featuring Jason alongside a group of antagonists wearing the Purge masks is a synopsis, which reads: “Get ready for the ultimate horror crossover event of 2024!

“In The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake, Universal Pictures and Warner New Line Cinema join forces as the Annual Purge collides with the notorious Camp Crystal Lake. Brace yourself for a night of terror, thrills, and unexpected laughs as Jason Voorhees steps into the chaos, flipping the script on Purge enthusiasts who thought they were in control.

“October 2024 will never be the same – this spine-chilling blend of horror is an experience you won’t want to miss!”

Despite being completely fake, the post has received thousands of shares and likes, as well as comments from fans who appear to be excited about the project – even though it’s definitely not happening.

“Sounds awesome,” wrote one, while another added, “I would definitely watch this.” Another asked, “So does this mean Jason has become an anti-hero?” To which YODA BBY ABY said: “He’s a stronger villain than the purge enthusiasts but he’s no hero. The campers that the Purge enthusiasts are after are just as up for grabs by Voorhees.”

