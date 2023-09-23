MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks revealed at Magic Con Las Vegas

Lost Caverns of Ixalan is bringing four powerful new Commander decks to MTG, from powerful merfolk to a grave-looting pirates.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan is the next major set to be released for MTG, and it looks set to build on the strengths and warm reception of Wilds of Eldraine.

Magic Con Las Vegas attendees have already been treated to many reveals from the main set of Lost Caverns of Ixalan. And now all four Commander decks for the new MTG Ixalan set have been teased too. We’ll walk you through each of the decks and help you decide which of these new Commanders is right for you.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Decks

Ahoy Mateys is a paradise for pirates

Wizards of the Coast

Admiral Beckett Brass is a beloved Pirate typal Commander, her Grixis colors allowing for almost any Pirate card to be added to her deck. Despite her popularity, the Admiral’s power hasn’t been able to catch up to modern Commander design, and many fans have been hoping for an updated card featuring her for some time. Now their prayers have been answered, as Admiral Beckett Brass looks to command the Ahoy Mateys deck.

Promising to revolve around graveyard reanimation – rewarding resurrection with power boosts – Ahoy Mateys might just give pirates the MTG boost they’ve been in dire need of.

Explorers of the Deep dredges up new Merfolk plays

Wizards of the Coast

Merfolk are a particularly strong creature type in MTG, and they had a good Commander showing in the original Ixalan set. Explorers of the Deep will likely live up to that legacy, with +1/+1 counters and ramp allowing Simic colors to do what they do best.

Explorers of the Deep should deepen existing merfolk synergies and provide new strategies for the creature type which is sure to be one of the most hard-hitting archetypes available in Ixalan’s return.

Veloci-ramp-tor boosts Dinosaurs and Land drops

Wizards of the Coast

Armed with what could be Magic’s punniest deck same ever – coming in a possible second only to Mind Flayarrrs – Veloci-ramp-tor will almost certainly be a fan-favourite deck.

Dinosaurs are an iconic creature type that Ixalan has historically allowed to shine, and that should hold true here too. Having a helping hand with Land ramp will allow high-cost Dinosaurs to hit the field that much faster. Upgrading the deck with powerful new dinos from the main Lost Caverns of Ixalan set will let this MTG Commander deck stampede over any defense an opponent could attempt to mount.

Blood Rites is an unholy alliance between Vampires and Demons

Wizards of the Coast

Ixalan’s vampires have always stood apart from typical fanged folk, with a thirst for conquest as much as blood. Now, Blood Rites will increase their power through dark deals, sacrificing weak vampires to spawn stronger demons with Flying.

Building up a groundswell of smaller vampires will likely turn nasty the second they can be converted into tricky-to-block demons. Missing out on red can rob vampires of some key support, but there are plenty of options left in Orzhov to allow this creature combination to shine.

