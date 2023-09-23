MTG Magic Con Las Vegas attendees welcomed to Lost Caverns of Ixalan & Jurassic Park

MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan is doubling down on everything that made the original set a success, from raptors to raiders.

Magic Con Las Vegas kicked things off in style with the Preview Panel, revealing important cards from Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming sets.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan is arriving before the end of the year, and Wizards of the Coast are keen to make an impact with the first-ever return to the dynamic dino-filled plane. We’ll show you all the biggest reveals from WOTC’s Lost Caverns of Ixalan announcement, and get you properly hyped up for MTG’s adventure into the hollow world.

MTG: Lost Caverns of Ixalan: Gods and Legends

Ixalan’s Gods are set to make a big impact in Lost Caverns, having heavily impacted the story of the first Ixalan set without manifesting directly.

Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might is the first of the new Gods cycle to be introduced, and his ability provides a mighty boost to cantrips and red burn strategies.

In a departure from typical MTG God design, Ojer Axonil is not Indestructible but rather converts into a land on death, which can be transformed back into Ojer Axonil when specific conditions are met.

Ghalta brings Dinosaur Domination

Ghalta is a fan-favorite Dinosaur creature in MTG, and Lost Caverns of Ixalan has delivered on a new design for the venerated colossus. With an expectedly absurd 12/12 power and toughness, trample, and a field-swarming effect, Ghalta will surely make waves as a game-ender.

The Skullspore Nexus replaces creatures with undead Dinosaur hybrids

At 8 mana, the Skullspore Nexus needed to have an effect that would justify its cost, and it absolutely delivered. The card will ensure that you almost always have a towering board presence, and can temporarily double select creatures’ power to go over the top.

Lord of Atlantis gets brand-new art

A ‘special guest’ featured in the set, Lord of Atlantis returns as part of the list with a fresh coat of paint.

Breeches promises a pirate resurgence

While unlikely to see as much widespread use – and vitriol – as Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer, Breeches will offer some nice early-game variety for Pirates, including ramp and evasion.

Saheeli and Huatli return desparked

Far from perishing in March of the Machine as some fans may have feared, Saheeli and Huatli have retired to Ixalan and are enjoying married bliss without their Planeswalker sparks. That by no means that Huatli is sitting idle though, as she looks to be inspiring some legends and Sagas of her own, transforming from a creature into a Ramp and dino-boosting Enchantment.

New lands excel in mechanical and artistic design

The full basic lands for MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan almost resemble postcards, snapshots of Ixalan that expand on the natural majesty of the plane and its lost structures.

Additionally, Cavern of Souls provides an incredible consistency boost to typal decks and will be an auto-include in any deck focusing on specific types of creatures.

Mana Crypt reprinted

A very strong contender for MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s most sought-after chase card is here already. Mana Crypt is a Commander Staple that many were hoping to see reprinted in Commander Masters. While it skipped that set, hopefully, Mana Crypt’s price will finally start to fall with this new release.

Coercive Portal offers Carnage or Homage

If everyone decides to play along with the Coercive Portal, then there’ll be draws all around. But the moment the votes for Carnage outnumber Homage, the board is wiped and all bets are off.

MTG Partners with Jurassic World

Welcome To… // Jurassic Park

A Saga that flavorfully represents the chaos that ensues whenever everyone’s favorite god-playing theme park attempts to open. Converting creatures into walls, knocking those walls right down, and allowing Dinosaurs in the graveyard to escape, Welcome To… // Jurassic Park condenses a whole classic franchise into a few fantastic abilities.

Ian Malcolm brings chaos to MTG

Fittingly for a scientist opposed to Jurassic Park’s whole ethos, Ian Malcolm is here to punish players’ greed. As opposed to impulse drawing your own cards, Ian Malcom, Chaotician skims cards off the top of your opponents’ decks when they overextend on draws. Then, other players are free to play from those exiled cards on their own turns, taking advantage of their opponents’ hubris.

Indominus Rex copies creature abilities

The Indominus Rex fulfills its promise as a successor to the T-Rex’s terror. Absorbing and replicating other creatures’ abilities, Indominus Rex allows you to draw for every ability it copies on entering the battlefield.

MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan launches in November

Promising a new cycle of Gods, the return of old favorites, much-needed reprints, and an exciting new story direction, Lost Caverns of Ixalan ought to take the MTG world by storm when it releases on November 17 2023/