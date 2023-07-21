MTG Commander Masters Sliver Swarm precon decklist

The MTG Commander Masters Sliver preconstructed deck is a pretty powerful typal deck that Sliver fans have been hungering over since it was announced. Here’s what you need to know from what the deck contains to the general strategy.

MTG Commander Masters set is seeing a lot of reprints of powerful staples for the Commander format. While priced at a premium, this release is allowing players to get their hands on expensive and hard-to-find cards for the game’s most popular format. To go alongside the set, four separate preconstructed Commander decks are coming alongside it.

Sliver Swarm is a deck for anyone who has ever loved Slivers, obviously. The creature type is one of the most popular to build around, with each often buffing others on the battlefield and beyond. This deck is also one that’s not afraid to sit back and build its hive, ready to garner strength for devastating attacks.

If you’re wondering what the deck actually comes with and how best to utilize it, worry not. Here’s the typal MTG Commander Masters Sliver precon deck that will fulfill all your slithering desires.

MTG Commander Masters Sliver strategy

Sliver Swarm is not a terribly complex deck to get the hang of, and it’s a great starting point if you’re still getting used to this set. If you’ve played a typal deck, you know what you are in store for here.

Your objective is to play a whole lot of Sliver cards, filling your board with creatures that all buff one another with powerful abilities.

If you even get a handful of the many, many Slivers in this deck, you’ll become very dangerous, as all of them become more powerful and laden with different keywords. This is why you will want to race out as many as possible.

One of the benefits, though potentially the biggest drawbacks here, is that Sliver Gravemother is a five color commander, meaning you have access to a lot of spells, but also, you may have some trouble getting the mana base sorted out. The deck comes with a lot of slower lands so it might take some time to get them all together.

However, if you can overcome this and have access to the manabase you need, and remain relatively stable, you can dish out immense pain. You can also build up to enormous attacks across the table with the Sliver Gravemother ability, which we will get into below.

MTG Commander Masters Sliver Commander

Sliver Gravemother

Sliver Gravemother is a pretty gnarly commander for this Sliver typal deck. This card makes sure that each of your slivers, of which there are many in this deck, will return for one more scare to each player, even after being killed.

Her abilities read: “The “legend rule” doesn’t apply to Slivers you control.

Each Sliver creature card in your graveyard has encore X, where X is its mana value.

Encore 5 ( , Exile this card from your graveyard: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)“

This essentially means you can pay the cost of a Sliver in your graveyard to get three tokens of that Sliver attacking each of your opponents that turn. If you have access to a lot of mana, you can have really explosive turns with lots of Slivers going out against every opponent at the table. This is a lot of trouble for everyone to deal with, and you’ll undoubtedly cause some havoc with her.

MTG Commander Masters Sliver decklist

Here’s a full decklist for the Silver Swarm commander deck from Creatures to Lands:

Commander

Sliver Gravemother

Creatures – 43

Galerider Sliver

Striking Sliver

Clot Sliver

Cloudshredder Sliver

Crypt Sliver

Crystalline Sliver

Diffusion Sliver

Gemhide Sliver

Hatchery Sliver

Hibernation Sliver

Manaweft Sliver

Quick Sliver

Sentinel Sliver

Sinew Sliver

Two-Headed Sliver

Venom Sliver

Winged Sliver

Blade Sliver

Blur Sliver

Firewake Sliver

Harmonic Sliver

Hollowhead Sliver

Lavabelly Sliver

Necrotic Sliver

Realmwalker

Spiteful Sliver

Syphon Sliver

Bonescythe Sliver

Bonesplitter Sliver

Capricious Sliver

Cleaving Sliver

Lazotep Sliver

Regal Sliver

Shifting Sliver

Taunting Sliver

Brood Sliver

Might Sliver

Rukarumel, Biologist

Sliver Hivelord

Synapse Sliver

Constricting Sliver

Megantic Sliver

Titan of Littjara

Instants – 1

For the Ancestors

Sorceries – 10

Farseek

Nature’s Lore

Three Visits

Cultivate

Harsh Mercy

Windfall

Crippling Fear

Decimate

Distant Melody

Cleansing Nova

Artifacts – 7

Sol Ring

Arcane Signet

Fellwar Stone

Pillar of Origins

Herald’s Horn

Icon of Ancestry

Vanquisher’s Banner

Enchantment – 1

Descendants’ Fury

Lands – 37

Ash Barrens

Canopy Vista

Cinder Glade

Command Tower

Exotic Orchard

Flood Plain

Forest

Frontier Bivouac

Grasslands

Irrigated Farmland

Island

Jungle Shrine

2 Mountain

Mountain Valley

Mystic Monastery

Nomad Outpost

Opulent Palace

Path of Ancestry

2 Plains

Prairie Stream

Rocky Tar Pit

Sandsteppe Citadel

Savage Lands

Scattered Groves

Seaside Citadel

Secluded Courtyard

Sheltered ThicketSmoldering Marsh

Sunken Hollow

2 Swamp

Unclaimed Territory

