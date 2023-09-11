MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist
MTG Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion decklist offers a balance of tricks and traps in the brand-new commander deck to bring your foes to their knees. Here’s how to use it.
Wilds of Eldraine shows Magic: The Gathering returning to its signature fairytale world, only to find it the worse for wear following the Phyrexian invasion. Venturing deeper into the dark heart of Eldraine than ever before, the Fae courts have a key role to play in MTG’s latest story. But nowhere are the courts more prominent than in the new Fae Dominion Commander deck.
This Blue Black Faerie typal deck may not seem like the most menacing of creature types to build around, however, their tricksy nature and synergy can make them truly menacing.
We’ll show you exactly what this deck contains and let you see how it stacks up compared to Wilds of Eldraine’s other Commander option: Virtue and Valor.
MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist Commander
Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor
Faeries might be tricky creatures by design, but Tegwyll offers some fairly straightforward buffs and value generation. A blanket +1/+1 makes as good a case as any for a Faerie Tribal deck, but the draw on death is an excellent bonus that can significantly mitigate the downsides of your Faeries leaving the field.
Your Faeries are going to be dealing unblocked damage as often as possible, and Tegwyll ensures that they not only hit harder, but also offer a replacement when a Faerie falls. With evasion and Deathtouch, Tegwyll can fly into the fray right alongside his court, contributing to a more aggressive gameplan than might initially be expected.
MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Strategy
The deck’s alt commander – Alela, Cunning Conquerer, covers more reactive gameplay than Tegwyll, providing bonus creature generation when casting during your opponent’s turns. While your Faeries may be able to use flying to their advantage and score some direct hits, they’re admittedly less useful as blockers. But, Alela’s Goad ability effectively turns offense into defense, increasing the number of creatures that have to target your opponents whenever your Faeries deal damage.
Virtue and Valor comes stacked with creatures and enchantments, but its Instant options are extremely limited. Fae Dominion couldn’t be more different, with its total Creatures and Instants almost drawing level. While slowly building up your board presence, cheap destruction and bounce effects like Reality Shift, Repulse and Reckless Spite will prevent your opponents from mounting any real threat against you.
Distant Melody, Reconnaissance Mission, and Kindred Dominance all come with various boons for caring about creature type, from copies to draw power to a one-sided board wipe, playing right into the Faerie Tribal theme. Creatures like Glen Elendra Liege and Scion of Oona further reward sticking to the type, buffing your Faeries to even greater heights of power.
MTG Wilds of Eldraine Fae Dominion Decklist
Creatures – 29
- Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor
- Alela, Cunning Conqueror
- Archmage of Echoes
- Blightwing Bandit
- Brazen Borrower // Petty Theft
- Cloud of Faeries
- Faerie Bladecrafter
- Faerie Formation
- Faerie Seer
- Glen Elendra Archmage
- Glen Elendra Liege
- Halo Forager
- Hullbreaker Horror
- Hypnotic Sprite // Mesmeric Glare
- Malleable Impostor
- Mocking Sprite
- Nettling Nuisance
- Nightveil Sprite
- Nymris, Oona’s Trickster
- Obyra, Dreaming Duelist
- Oona, Queen of the Fae
- Picklock Prankster // Free the Fae
- Puppeteer Clique
- Quickling
- Rankle, Master of Pranks
- Scion of Oona
- Shadow Puppeteers
- Sower of Temptation
- Spellscorn Coven // Take It Back
Enchantments – 2
- Reconnaissance Mission
- Reflections of Littjara
Instants – 17
- Arcane Denial
- Consider
- Dig Through Time
- Fact or Fiction
- Frantic Search
- Illusionist’s Gambit
- Keep Watch
- Opt
- Perplexing Test
- Reality Shift
- Reckless Spite
- Repulse
- Run Away Together
- Snap
- Spell Stutter
- Theoretical Duplication
- Thrilling Encore
Sorceries – 4
- Distant Melody
- Kindred Dominance
- Nightmare Unmaking
- Tegwyll’s Scouring
Artifacts – 9
- Arcane Signet
- Dimir Signet
- Fellwar Stone
- Midnight Clock
- Mind Stone
- Misleading Signpost
- Sol Ring
- Talisman of Dominance
- Wayfarer’s Bauble
Lands – 39
- Bojuka Bog
- Choked Estuary
- Command Tower
- Darkwater Catacombs
- Dimir Aqueduct
- Exotic Orchard
- Faerie Conclave
- Island x 13
- Myriad Landscape
- Path of Ancestry
- Secluded Glen
- Sunken Hollow
- Swamp x 12
- Tainted Isle
- Temple of Deceit
- Temple of the False God
That wraps things up for Wilds of Eldraine’s Fae Dominion Commander deck. If you’d like to join the courts and try out Fae Dominion for yourself, you can get hold of it through the link below.
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.