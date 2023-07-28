MTG fans shown journey to The Lost Caverns of Ixalan at MagicCon

MagicCon Barcelona has kicked off with a fresh look at the upcoming MTG set The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Fans attending MagicCon Barcelona got a fresh look at new art and cards for upcoming sets hitting Magic: The Gathering in the next few months. This includes a look at three of this year’s next sets.

MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan gets early previews

MTG’s MagicCon Barcelona event has brought head developers from Wizards of the Coast to show off new insights through art for November’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. This would be the third set of cards based on the Ixalan plane, with our last visit being in 2017’s Rivals of Ixalan.

While no cards were shown off for the upcoming MTG set, lore and art were the main focus. The last two sets focused on the newly introduced Dinosaur and Pirates races, as well as vampires and merfolk.

Senior art director for MTG, Ovidio Cartagena, did show off the new gods that have surfaced on the plane. Alongside the deities, joining the core races of Ixalan are angels.

Magic’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is less focused on the swashbuckling affair from last time and instead has gone for a Journey to the Center of the Earth theme. The world is revealed to have been hollow the whole time, and the story appears to be about grabbing whatever is within the caves.

It’s also built on Mesoamerica themes and iconography, with Cartagena noting that key members of the team were hired to ensure accuracy.

Is Huatli still a Planeswalker in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan?

Huatli will be desparked and no longer a Planeswalker in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. Instead, she will now be a legendary creature after the events of MTG’s March of the Machine. Aside from the small art previews, we did get the hint that the first capybara creature could appear in the set.

Wizards of the Coast also showed off new Doctor Who cards, as well as a peek at the upcoming Wilds of Eldraine too.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan launches in November 2023.

