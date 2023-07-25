MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments decklist

The MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantment preconstructed deck is a deck full to the brim with enchantments making your board state better and better. The entire decklist has now been revealed, and here’s what you need to know.

MTG Commander Masters is proving to be an exceptional set, at least when it comes to the quality of the reprints in it. The set is bringing back many of the best cards in the ever-popular format, giving you the chance to get your hands on them off the singles market.

Article continues after ad

To go alongside, there are four preconstructed Commander decks, each either their own theme. Enduring Enchantments is bringing back a Theros-themed deck all about Enchantments and Enchantment creatures. As ever, Enchantments are value monsters, and between their existing on the board and the synergies they can have when playing, there is a lot of that value to be had.

If you want to know what the deck actually comes with and how to best utilize it, we have you covered. Here’s the general strategy for the game and full decklist for Enduring Enchantments.

Article continues after ad

MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments strategy

As you might be unsurprised to hear, the Enduring Enchanments precon deck is all about playing Enchantments. The deck comes with a whopping 25 enchantments in it, and most of the creatures are also about getting value for playing enchantment cards. Actually, a lot of them are Enchantment Creatures themselves.

There is a lot of ramp in the deck, meaning you can build a huge mana pool quickly with cards like Khalni Heart Expedition, Font of Fertility, and Omen of the Hunt. Dryad of the Illysian Grove also lets you put more lands out each turn, so you can make use of any you draw.

Article continues after ad

Past that, there is a strong token generation and buffing subtheme in the deck. Dreadhorde Invasion, Battle for Bretagard, Felidar Retreat, Sigil of the Empty Throne and Anikthea, Hand of Erebos herself all help your board go wide, while cards like Mirari’s Wake, Boon of the Spirit Realm, and Heliod, God of the Sun can make them stronger.

You will also want to find some late-game cards to see off your opponents alongside the board of Enchantments you’ve built up. Most obviously, Nyxborn Behemoth is a sticky 10/10 with trample that you can sacrifice enchantments for to make it indestructible. To a lesser degree, Sandwurm Convergence and Cacophony Unleashed will also provide a ton of recurring power that they should be able to help you grind out a win.

Article continues after ad

MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments commander

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos as you might expect is all about Enchantments. That said, you might be surprised by how she interacts with them. She doesn’t get immense value out of you playing Enchantments, but rather in reanimating dead enchantments.

She costs 2, a white, a black, and a green for a 4/4 with menace. Her ability reads as follows: “Other Enchantment creatures you control have menace.

Whenever Anikthea enters the battlefield or attacks, exile up to one target non-aura enchantment card from your graveyard. Create a token that’s a copy of that card, except it’s a 3/3 black Zombie creature in addition to its other types.”

Article continues after ad

This means, if the circumstances are right, you can get lots of your enchantments back for free. The Zombies who are reanimated will have the enchantment’s abilities, which is lovely.

The only potential issue you may run into with Anikthea is that other decks may not be running much enchantment removal. This means you may struggle to reanimate anything that isn’t an Enchantment creature in most games. That said, the flip side of that is that lots of your enchantments should hang around for a while, giving you more and more value as you go.

Article continues after ad

MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments Decklist

Here’s the full decklist from the Enduring Enchantments commander deck:

Creatures – 28

Composer of Spring

Destiny Spinner

Herald of the Pantheon

Jukai Naturalist

Nessian Wanderer

Sanctum Weaver

Spirited Companion

Starfield Mystic

Sythis, Harvest’s Hand

Courser of Kruphix

Dryad of the Ilysian Grove

Mesa Enchantress

Nyx Weaver

Satyr Enchanter

Setessan Champion

Verduran Enchantress

Arasta of the Endless Web

Archon of Sun’s Grace

Eidolon of Blossoms

Erebos, Bleak-Hearted

Heliod, God of the Sun

Mindwrack Harpy

Narci, Fable Singer

Doomwake Giant

Ondu Spiritdancer

Demon of Fate’s Design

Greater Tanuki

Nyxborn Behemoth

Planeswalkers – 1

Calix, Destiny’s Hand

Instants – 1

Path to Exile

Sorceries – 5

Farseek

Rampant Growth

Kodama’s Reach

Culling Ritual

Extinguish All Hope

Artifacts – 2

Sol Ring

Arcane Signet

Enchantments – 25

Font of Fertility

Dreadhorde Invasion

Khalni Heart Expedition

The Binding of the Titans

Battle for Bretagard

Cunning Rhetoric

Enchantress’s Presence

Ghoulish Impetus

Grasp of Fate

Love Song of Night and Day

Omen of the Hunt

Omen of the Sun

Abundance

Binding the Old Gods

Cast Out

Felidar Retreat

Boon of the Spirit Realm

Mirari’s Wake

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Starfield of Nyx

The Eldest Reborn

The Mending of Dominaria

Battle at the Helvault

Cacophony Unleashed

Sandwurm Convergence

Lands – 37

Ash Barrens

Canopy Vista

Command Tower

Exotic Orchard

8 Forest

Fortified Village

Golgari Rot Farm

Krosan Verge

Necroblossom Snarl

Orzhov Basilica

6 Plains

Sandsteppe Citadel

Selesnya Sanctuary

Shineshadow Snarl

Sungrass Prairie

5 Swamp

Tainted Field

Tainted Wood

Temple of Malady

Temple of Plenty

Temple of Silence

That’s everything you need to know about the MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi precon deck. If you are interested in picking it up, here’s a link to TCGPlayer:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.