MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments decklist
The MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantment preconstructed deck is a deck full to the brim with enchantments making your board state better and better. The entire decklist has now been revealed, and here’s what you need to know.
MTG Commander Masters is proving to be an exceptional set, at least when it comes to the quality of the reprints in it. The set is bringing back many of the best cards in the ever-popular format, giving you the chance to get your hands on them off the singles market.
To go alongside, there are four preconstructed Commander decks, each either their own theme. Enduring Enchantments is bringing back a Theros-themed deck all about Enchantments and Enchantment creatures. As ever, Enchantments are value monsters, and between their existing on the board and the synergies they can have when playing, there is a lot of that value to be had.
If you want to know what the deck actually comes with and how to best utilize it, we have you covered. Here’s the general strategy for the game and full decklist for Enduring Enchantments.
MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments strategy
As you might be unsurprised to hear, the Enduring Enchanments precon deck is all about playing Enchantments. The deck comes with a whopping 25 enchantments in it, and most of the creatures are also about getting value for playing enchantment cards. Actually, a lot of them are Enchantment Creatures themselves.
There is a lot of ramp in the deck, meaning you can build a huge mana pool quickly with cards like Khalni Heart Expedition, Font of Fertility, and Omen of the Hunt. Dryad of the Illysian Grove also lets you put more lands out each turn, so you can make use of any you draw.
Past that, there is a strong token generation and buffing subtheme in the deck. Dreadhorde Invasion, Battle for Bretagard, Felidar Retreat, Sigil of the Empty Throne and Anikthea, Hand of Erebos herself all help your board go wide, while cards like Mirari’s Wake, Boon of the Spirit Realm, and Heliod, God of the Sun can make them stronger.
You will also want to find some late-game cards to see off your opponents alongside the board of Enchantments you’ve built up. Most obviously, Nyxborn Behemoth is a sticky 10/10 with trample that you can sacrifice enchantments for to make it indestructible. To a lesser degree, Sandwurm Convergence and Cacophony Unleashed will also provide a ton of recurring power that they should be able to help you grind out a win.
MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments commander
Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
Anikthea, Hand of Erebos as you might expect is all about Enchantments. That said, you might be surprised by how she interacts with them. She doesn’t get immense value out of you playing Enchantments, but rather in reanimating dead enchantments.
She costs 2, a white, a black, and a green for a 4/4 with menace. Her ability reads as follows: “Other Enchantment creatures you control have menace.
Whenever Anikthea enters the battlefield or attacks, exile up to one target non-aura enchantment card from your graveyard. Create a token that’s a copy of that card, except it’s a 3/3 black Zombie creature in addition to its other types.”
This means, if the circumstances are right, you can get lots of your enchantments back for free. The Zombies who are reanimated will have the enchantment’s abilities, which is lovely.
The only potential issue you may run into with Anikthea is that other decks may not be running much enchantment removal. This means you may struggle to reanimate anything that isn’t an Enchantment creature in most games. That said, the flip side of that is that lots of your enchantments should hang around for a while, giving you more and more value as you go.
MTG Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments Decklist
Here’s the full decklist from the Enduring Enchantments commander deck:
Creatures – 28
- Composer of Spring
- Destiny Spinner
- Herald of the Pantheon
- Jukai Naturalist
- Nessian Wanderer
- Sanctum Weaver
- Spirited Companion
- Starfield Mystic
- Sythis, Harvest’s Hand
- Courser of Kruphix
- Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
- Mesa Enchantress
- Nyx Weaver
- Satyr Enchanter
- Setessan Champion
- Verduran Enchantress
- Arasta of the Endless Web
- Archon of Sun’s Grace
- Eidolon of Blossoms
- Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
- Heliod, God of the Sun
- Mindwrack Harpy
- Narci, Fable Singer
- Doomwake Giant
- Ondu Spiritdancer
- Demon of Fate’s Design
- Greater Tanuki
- Nyxborn Behemoth
Planeswalkers – 1
- Calix, Destiny’s Hand
Instants – 1
- Path to Exile
Sorceries – 5
- Farseek
- Rampant Growth
- Kodama’s Reach
- Culling Ritual
- Extinguish All Hope
Artifacts – 2
- Sol Ring
- Arcane Signet
Enchantments – 25
- Font of Fertility
- Dreadhorde Invasion
- Khalni Heart Expedition
- The Binding of the Titans
- Battle for Bretagard
- Cunning Rhetoric
- Enchantress’s Presence
- Ghoulish Impetus
- Grasp of Fate
- Love Song of Night and Day
- Omen of the Hunt
- Omen of the Sun
- Abundance
- Binding the Old Gods
- Cast Out
- Felidar Retreat
- Boon of the Spirit Realm
- Mirari’s Wake
- Sigil of the Empty Throne
- Starfield of Nyx
- The Eldest Reborn
- The Mending of Dominaria
- Battle at the Helvault
- Cacophony Unleashed
- Sandwurm Convergence
Lands – 37
- Ash Barrens
- Canopy Vista
- Command Tower
- Exotic Orchard
- 8 Forest
- Fortified Village
- Golgari Rot Farm
- Krosan Verge
- Necroblossom Snarl
- Orzhov Basilica
- 6 Plains
- Sandsteppe Citadel
- Selesnya Sanctuary
- Shineshadow Snarl
- Sungrass Prairie
- 5 Swamp
- Tainted Field
- Tainted Wood
- Temple of Malady
- Temple of Plenty
- Temple of Silence
That’s everything you need to know about the MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi precon deck. If you are interested in picking it up, here’s a link to TCGPlayer:
