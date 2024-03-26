MTG Commander deal pays for itself with hyper-rare card

MTG’s Ikoria Commander decks are often expensive these days, as they include hugely valuable cards for the Commander format, and one is on sale right now.

MTG’s Commander pre-con decks have been experiencing a boom in popularity lately, thanks to an increase in the power and value of their contents. Decks like Urza’s Iron Alliance and Mutant Menace can put up a real fight right out of the box.

Since The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Wizards has been including at least one highly valuable reprint in each Commander pre-con product, including the likes of Branching Evolution and Jeska’s Will. But this isn’t the first time that Wizards’ Commander decks have included hugely valuable single cards, and one of the first instances is on sale right now.

The Timeless Wisdom Ikoria Commander deck is on sale at 14% off. This is a great deal to find for this deck, as it contains one of the most useful cards in the entire Commander format.

The real centerpiece of this deck is the card ‘Fierce Guardianship.’ Fierce Guardianship belongs to a cycle of spells – one of each mana color – in the 2020 Ikoria Commander decks. This cycle of cards has only ever received one significant reprint since release, in 2023’s Commander Masters.

Prior to the Comander Masters reprint Fierce Guardianship could fetch upwards of $70 for a single copy, and is still regularly found at more than $30 now.

As with the Commander cards like The Ur-Dragon and Edgar Markov, Fierce Guardianship was printed with an effect intended for Commander play that unexpectedly made it an all-time great in the format. In the former case, it was the Eminence ability, creating Commanders that have an active benefit even before being cast.

With Fierce Guardianship and its related card, like Deflecting Swat, the reason for their super high price following release is that they are often completely free to cast in the Commander format. These cards are so good – and provide generic yet powerful interruption and control abilities like countering spells or redirecting effects – that they are almost auto-includes in any deck of their given color.

Picking up the Timeless Wisdom Commander deck will net you a bunch of great cards from one of Magic’s most inventive recent planes, as well as an absolute crown jewel in Fierce Guardianship that can be collected, sold, or simply used to great effect at your next Commander night.

