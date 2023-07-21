MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Unbound precon decklist
The MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Unbound preconstructed deck is something fans have been looking forward to since it was announced. Now, we know what it comes with, here’s the entire decklist.
MTG Commander Masters is proving to be a very interesting set the more we see of it. It’s already confirmed to have many reprints of powerful staples for the format, allowing players to fill out their own decks. However, on top of that, four separate preconstructed Commander decks are coming alongside it.
Eldrazi Unbound has caught a lot of eyes in particular, as it sees the unimaginably powerful interdimensional beings return. It’s been a long while since we’ve seen Eldrazi at the forefront of Magic, and while this is currently outside of the lore, their return and new cards based around them is bound to get people excited.
If you’re wondering what the deck actually comes with and how to pilot it, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s the newest MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi precon deck.
MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi strategy
Eldrazi Unbound sees the return of one of the most feared creature types in all of Magic: The Gathering – well, the Eldrazi. This deck is about big creatures and big spells, all with colorless mana. This means the cards you have at your disposal are a little limited as you can’t dip into other colors, but there is plenty here to love.
You’re general tactic is going to be trying to race to 7-12 mana. Once you are in that range, you can play your Commander, as well as other enormous creatures with devastating effects. Your success will come down to if you can get to that mana threshold relatively unscathed. If you can’t, you may find your value comes a little too late when compared to your opponents who could have devastating board states by the time you’re ready.
However, suppose you can start getting beasts like Kozilek and Flayer of Loyalties, and It That Betrays out, alongside casting things like Darksteel Monolith and Rise of the Eldrazi, you will begin a brutal and ceaseless beatdown.
MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Commander
Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Zhulodok is not the largest threat in your deck. However, he is cheaper than most Eldrazi meaning you can play him earlier. And you should. 7/4 isn’t the more devastating stat line, but your opponents will feel it if you can get them in. You can even kill them with three direct hits via Commander damage.
However, Zhulodok isn’t really the tool you’ll generally use to finish players. Instead, its ability will buff a lot of other powerful spells you cast, making it an enormous value generator.
His ability reads: “Colorless spells you cast from your hand with mana value 7 or greater have “Cascade, cascade.” (When you cast one, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order. Then do it again.)”
This ability to play two cards for free every time you already cast a powerful 7+ cost card will be tough for your opponents to keep up with. Because of this, expect Zhulodok to be a high-priority target for removal from your opponents. If it can stick around though, expect big value.
MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Decklist
Here’s a full decklist that comes with the Eldrazi Unbound commander deck:
Commander
- Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Creatures – 30
- Endless One
- Hangarback Walker
- Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate
- Stonecoil Serpent
- Crashing Drawbridge
- Ornithopter of Paradise
- Suspicious Bookcase
- Burnished Hart
- Matter Reshaper
- Palladium Myr
- Skittering Cicada
- Abstruse Archaic
- Myriad Construct
- Scaretiller
- Solemn Simulacrum
- Geode Golem
- Duplicant
- Endbringer
- Oblivion Sower
- Soul of New Phyrexia
- Steel Hellkite
- Bane of Bala Ged
- Meteor Golem
- Artisan of Kozilek
- Phyrexian Triniform
- Ancient Stone Idol
- Flayer of Loyalties
- Kozilek, the Great Distortion
- Metalwork Colossus
- It That Betrays
Planeswalkers – 1
- Ugin, the Ineffable
Instants – 5
- Spatial Contortion
- Warping Wail
- Titan’s Presence
- Desecrate Reality
- Not of This World
Sorceries – 3
- Calamity of the Titans
- All Is Dust
- Rise of the Eldrazi
Artifacts – 21
- Everflowing Chalice
- Sol Ring
- Endless Atlas
- Investigator’s Journal
- Lightning Greaves
- Mazemind Tome
- Mind Stone
- Thought Vessel
- Fireshrieker
- Mirage Mirror
- Transmogrifying Wand
- Unstable Obelisk
- Worn Powerstone
- Hedron Archive
- Mystic Forge
- Perilous Vault
- Thran Dynamo
- Forsaken Monument
- Dreamstone Hedron
- Kaldra Compleat
- Darksteel Monolith
Lands – 38
- Arcane Lighthouse
- Arch of Orazca
- Blast Zone
- Bonders’ Enclave
- Eldrazi Temple
- Forge of Heroes
- Geier Reach Sanitarium
- Guildless Commons
- Mage-Ring Network
- Mirrorpool
- Reliquary Tower
- Rogue’s Passage
- Ruins of Oran-Rief
- Scavenger Grounds
- Sea Gate Wreckage
- Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
- Temple of the False God
- Tomb of the Spirit Dragon
- Tyrite Sanctum
- Urza’s Mine
- Urza’s Power Plant
- Urza’s Tower
- War Room
- 15 Wastes
