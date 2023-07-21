MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Unbound precon decklist

The MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Unbound preconstructed deck is something fans have been looking forward to since it was announced. Now, we know what it comes with, here’s the entire decklist.

MTG Commander Masters is proving to be a very interesting set the more we see of it. It’s already confirmed to have many reprints of powerful staples for the format, allowing players to fill out their own decks. However, on top of that, four separate preconstructed Commander decks are coming alongside it.

Eldrazi Unbound has caught a lot of eyes in particular, as it sees the unimaginably powerful interdimensional beings return. It’s been a long while since we’ve seen Eldrazi at the forefront of Magic, and while this is currently outside of the lore, their return and new cards based around them is bound to get people excited.

If you’re wondering what the deck actually comes with and how to pilot it, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here’s the newest MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi precon deck.

MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi strategy

Eldrazi Unbound sees the return of one of the most feared creature types in all of Magic: The Gathering – well, the Eldrazi. This deck is about big creatures and big spells, all with colorless mana. This means the cards you have at your disposal are a little limited as you can’t dip into other colors, but there is plenty here to love.

You’re general tactic is going to be trying to race to 7-12 mana. Once you are in that range, you can play your Commander, as well as other enormous creatures with devastating effects. Your success will come down to if you can get to that mana threshold relatively unscathed. If you can’t, you may find your value comes a little too late when compared to your opponents who could have devastating board states by the time you’re ready.

However, suppose you can start getting beasts like Kozilek and Flayer of Loyalties, and It That Betrays out, alongside casting things like Darksteel Monolith and Rise of the Eldrazi, you will begin a brutal and ceaseless beatdown.

MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Commander

Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Zhulodok is not the largest threat in your deck. However, he is cheaper than most Eldrazi meaning you can play him earlier. And you should. 7/4 isn’t the more devastating stat line, but your opponents will feel it if you can get them in. You can even kill them with three direct hits via Commander damage.

However, Zhulodok isn’t really the tool you’ll generally use to finish players. Instead, its ability will buff a lot of other powerful spells you cast, making it an enormous value generator.

His ability reads: “Colorless spells you cast from your hand with mana value 7 or greater have “Cascade, cascade.” (When you cast one, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order. Then do it again.)”

This ability to play two cards for free every time you already cast a powerful 7+ cost card will be tough for your opponents to keep up with. Because of this, expect Zhulodok to be a high-priority target for removal from your opponents. If it can stick around though, expect big value.

MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi Decklist

Here’s a full decklist that comes with the Eldrazi Unbound commander deck:

Commander

Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Creatures – 30

Endless One

Hangarback Walker

Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate

Stonecoil Serpent

Crashing Drawbridge

Ornithopter of Paradise

Suspicious Bookcase

Burnished Hart

Matter Reshaper

Palladium Myr

Skittering Cicada

Abstruse Archaic

Myriad Construct

Scaretiller

Solemn Simulacrum

Geode Golem

Duplicant

Endbringer

Oblivion Sower

Soul of New Phyrexia

Steel Hellkite

Bane of Bala Ged

Meteor Golem

Artisan of Kozilek

Phyrexian Triniform

Ancient Stone Idol

Flayer of Loyalties

Kozilek, the Great Distortion

Metalwork Colossus

It That Betrays

Planeswalkers – 1

Ugin, the Ineffable

Instants – 5

Spatial Contortion

Warping Wail

Titan’s Presence

Desecrate Reality

Not of This World

Sorceries – 3

Calamity of the Titans

All Is Dust

Rise of the Eldrazi

Artifacts – 21

Everflowing Chalice

Sol Ring

Endless Atlas

Investigator’s Journal

Lightning Greaves

Mazemind Tome

Mind Stone

Thought Vessel

Fireshrieker

Mirage Mirror

Transmogrifying Wand

Unstable Obelisk

Worn Powerstone

Hedron Archive

Mystic Forge

Perilous Vault

Thran Dynamo

Forsaken Monument

Dreamstone Hedron

Kaldra Compleat

Darksteel Monolith

Lands – 38

Arcane Lighthouse

Arch of Orazca

Blast Zone

Bonders’ Enclave

Eldrazi Temple

Forge of Heroes

Geier Reach Sanitarium

Guildless Commons

Mage-Ring Network

Mirrorpool

Reliquary Tower

Rogue’s Passage

Ruins of Oran-Rief

Scavenger Grounds

Sea Gate Wreckage

Shrine of the Forsaken Gods

Temple of the False God

Tomb of the Spirit Dragon

Tyrite Sanctum

Urza’s Mine

Urza’s Power Plant

Urza’s Tower

War Room

15 Wastes

That's everything you need to know about the MTG Commander Masters Eldrazi precon deck.