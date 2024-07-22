MTG Bloomburrow pre-con Commander reveals 

MTG’s Bloomburrow set is releasing with four pre-con decks, bringing face Commanders and alt Commanders for both new and longtime players to pick up and build around.

Bloomburrow is on track to be 2024’s most impactful Magic: The Gathering set, which is no small feat after the popularity of Outlaws of Thunder Junction and the incredible power boosts found in Modern Horizons 3.

Through its engaging themes and approachable woodland world, Bloomburrow looks uniquely poised to be a MTG smash-hit, giving entrenched fans that “classic Magic” fantasy feel while bringing in a whole host of new players at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Bloomburrow’s Commander decks show the perfect intersection of this appeal, being approachable in-roads for new fans that longtime players can still appreciate and build around.

We’ll run you through all of the Commander and alt-Commanders found in these decks so you’ll know which Magic: The Gathering pre-cons will be right for you when Bloomburrow launches on August 2.

Article continues after ad

Bloomburrow Commander deck: Family Matters

Zinnia, Valley’s Voice

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Zinnia, Valley’s Voice

The rare Commander that encourages building both wide and tall, Zinnia fits with Bloomburrow’s Offspring mechanic perfectly. This Commander is a flier that can gain a huge power boost the more Offspring – and other 1/1 Creatures like tokens – you manage to field.

Article continues after ad

Zinnia doesn’t lock you into playing with cards lacking in the stat department, granting Offspring to every Creature you cast, allowing you to build up a wide board and take out opponents with hard-to-avoid Commander damage.

Arthur, Marigold Knight

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Arthur, Marigold Knight

Family Matters’ alt Commander is more focused on making use of your whole board in combat than Zinnia.

Where Zinnia can generate Offspring and have them comfortably sit back while their Commander flies into the fray, Arthur places Creatures onto the field directly from the deck, so long as he isn’t attacking alone.

Article continues after ad

Even with the clause of returning the Creature to the hand after combat, this ability is still an excellent way to pressure opponents, building up momentum and board presence every turn.

Article continues after ad

Get MTG Family Matters Commander deck

Bloomburrow Commander deck: Squirreled Away

Hazel of the Rootbloom

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Hazel of the Rootbloom

One of the best Golgari Commanders to come along in quite some time, Hazel of the Rootbloom reinvigorates the fan-favorite squirrel archetype.

Hazel makes good use of your squirrel tokens, allowing them to be used as mana dorks to accelerate well ahead of your opponents in mana production.

Article continues after ad

If that weren’t enough alone, this Commander is a reliable token producer that can quickly get out of hand when paired with one or more of green’s excellent token doublers.

The Odd Acorn Gang

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: The Odd Acorn Gang

Where Hazel of the Rootbloom can allow you to win out over opponents through sheer force of numbers, The Odd Acorn Gang takes a different tack in combat, adding reliable card draw as well.

This Commander gives your Squirrels the ability to tap to stockpile power on other Creatures of their type, providing the Trample ability into the bargain. What can start out as weak Creatures can easily get out of hand when running this Commander.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Get MTG Squirreled Away Commander deck

Bloomburrow Commander deck: Animated Army

Bello, Bard of the Brambles

WotC

Bello is a Bard in the Fantasia sense, animating objects to do their dirty work. This leads to an innovative Commander with no shortage of power, converting Enchantments and Artifacts into combat assets on top of their regular applications.

Through this, you can build up a huge amount of value with ongoing effects, while still having Creatures on the board to overwhelm other players in combat when the time is right.

Article continues after ad

Wildsear, Scouring Maw

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Wildsear, Scouring Maw

Where Bello builds Animated Army around a token strategy incorporating both Artifacts and Enchantments, Wildsear goes for a more streamlined path, focusing on boosting Enchantments and building up board presence through cascade.

Alongside the huge benefit to Enchantments, this Commander can sure up some of the card type’s inherent passivity, being a real menace in combat as a 6/6 with Trample.

Get MTG Animated Army Commander deck

Bloomburrow Commander deck: Peace Offering

Ms. Bumbleflower

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Ms. Bumbleflower

Social mechanics cannot be overlooked in Commander. Ms. Bumbleflower enables you to play a strong social game, forging temporary alliances and delaying other players from attacking you until you’ve built up a significant advantage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

By handing out card draws, opponents will see you as a useful asset, often overlooking that you’re powering up your forces with +1/+1 counters and flying, and drawing even more for yourself besides.

This Commander is great for flying under the radar until the opportune moment to strike, but is never powerless, thanks to its buffs and resource acquisition.

Mr. Foxglove

WotC MTG Bloomburrow: Mr. Foxglove

A more aggressive Commander than Ms. Bumbleflower, Mr. Foxglove will keep you in the game with lifegain, drawing cards whenever you attack players with a larger number of cards in the hand than you.

Article continues after ad

While restocking your hand is always useful, once you’ve done so Mr. Foxglove can really start to build up a terrifying board, putting Creatures from your hand onto the battlefield for free. Even this initially kind-seeming deck can give opponents a headache with this Commander at the helm.

Get MTG Peace Offering Commander deck

That covers Bloomburrow’s pre-con Commander, but there are plenty of other 2024 Commander options to try, from Modern Horizons 3 to Universes Beyond: Fallout. For more of what Bloomburrow is bringing to the table, the set’s new mechanics are strong and engaging, and longtime fans are sure to be entertained by its new forms for classic Planeswalkers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.