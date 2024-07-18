All leaked cards for MTG Bloomburrow Commander decks

Bloomburrow’s spoiler season has almost wrapped up, but the set’s Commander pre-con decks have been hit with a wave of leaks prior to their full reveals. These leaks ranged from incredible Enchantment support to a new on-theme Vehicle Artifact.

Bloomburrow’s main set reveals have been a major success for Magic: The Gathering, drawing a huge amount of player interest.

If these Commander leaks are any indication, the Bloomburrow pre-cons could be a worthy follow-up to Universes Beyond: Fallout, recently revealed as the all-time best-selling Commander product.

MTG’s 2024 sets – especially Modern Horizons 3 – have been beset with leaked cards, the majority of which proved to be accurate. However, so far, these Bloomburrow leaks remain unconfirmed.

We’ll keep you updated on the veracity of these Commander leaks as Bloomburrow’s official spoiler season comes to a close.

All leaked cards from MTG’s Bloomburrow Commander decks

Wildsear, Scouring Maw

This leak unfortunately obscures the mana cost of Wildsear, but a 6/6 with Trample and an incredible extra effect will likely play into Bloomburrow’s Gruul theme of big mana and big payoffs.

The most significant part of this card by far is its Enchantment-based Cascade. Cascade’s free-casting makes it one of the most powerful abilities in the whole of Magic, with recent variants like Discover also proving to be incredibly useful.

Being restricted to triggering on a single card type limits a small amount of Cascade’s viability, but this should be an excellent boost to decks heavy on Enchantments.

The Odd Acorn Gang

An alternate Golgari Commander for the Squirrel archetype, this card comes with a host of combat tricks and hand-replenishing card draw.

The most interesting part of this Commander is giving your Squirrels the ability to go tall as well as wide, tapping to stack power boosts and Trample on other Squirrels.

Tempt with Bunnies

A white-mana sorcery for 2W with an interesting social mechanic. At its base level, this card will generate a 1/1 Rabbit Creature token and a card draw. However, each opponent also gets the option of receiving this effect to, and you repeat the effect on yourself for every opponent that does.

Tempt with Bunnies will always give you extra resources and board presence, but other players at the table have to weigh up whether to deny both you and themselves further advantage.

Evercoat Ursine

Bringing back New Capenna’s Hideaway ability, Evercoat Ursine rewards dealing combat damage with the ability to play a card for free, making it well worth attacking with this Elemental Bear bruiser as quickly as possible.

Sword of the Squeak

A playful evolution of Magic’s classic Equipment Artifact Sword of the Meek, Sword of the Squeak is an excellent power-up for decks running Bloomburrow’s smallest Creatures.

Much like Murders at Karlov Manor’s Delney, this card makes running Creatures with low power much more viable, giving a huge boost to a board full of weak Creatures tokens such as Bloomburrow’s Offspring.

Prosperous Bandit

A 2R Raccoon Rogue with Offspring and First Strike, Prosperous Bandit and its Offspring token can build up a huge pile of resources as long as its attacks connect with opponents.

Block a Creature with First Strike is a risky proposition, but Prosperous Bandit’s damage getting through generates Treasure tokens for its controller, enabling them to quickly gain control of the game.

Calamity of Cinders

A board wipe that can be one-sided with proper use of the Convoke ability. Using Convoke means tapping Creatures to help pay for the spell’s casting cost, preventing them from receiving the damage this card deals to untapped Creatures, wiping out all but the hardiest resistance.

Rolling Hamsphere

This Artifact is shaping up to be one of the most fun-to-use Vehicles in MTG. Rolling Hamsphere builds up more and more power based on the number of Hamsters you have on the field.

Whenever this card attacks, it creates three more 1/1 Hamsters and deals X burn damage to a target of your choice, with X being the number of Hamsters you control.