All Monster Hunter Wilds editions and pre-order bonuses

All Monster Hunter Wilds editions and pre-order bonusesCapcom
Monster Hunter Wilds looks set to throw us back into the jaws of the franchise’s titular prey. If you’re as excited about the game as we are, you might want to look into the various editions and pre-order bonuses of Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds has cemented itself as one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Bringing back the franchise’s iconic weapons for players to hunt a host of new Monsters with, it looks set to deliver everything that fans of the series are looking for.
Thanks to an announcement at the September 2024 State of Play, we now know that Monster Hunter Wilds will release on February 28, 2025. A release date for the game means one thing, pre-orders are now live.
This guide will go over all the editions for Monster Hunter Wilds available for pre-order as well as the bonus content they include and some extra goodies you can get for picking it up early.
Monster Hunter Wilds Limited Bonuses
The Limited Bonuses for Monster Hunter Wilds will be made available to players who pre-order the game ahead of time. They include male and female versions of the cosmetic Guild Knight Layered Armor Set as well as the Hope Charm Talisman to decorate your weapon with.
Capcom has stated that this Limited Bonus will be available in “limited quantities” so you’ll have to get in quick if they excite you. However, they have added a caveat that this content is “subject to be made available separately in the future”, so you may not be entirely excluded if you miss out.
Monster Hunter Wilds Standard Edition $69.99 / £59.99
As the name suggests, this is the bulk standard edition of Monster Hunter Wilds. There’s no real frills here. You get a copy of the base game and nothing else.
Of course, a timely pre-order will land you the Limited Bonus mentioned above. If you’re not fussed about cosmetics and extras, this is the Monster Hunter Wilds edition for you.
Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Edition $89.99 / £79.99
The Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Wilds comes with a few more bells and whistles but it’ll cost you. To be fair, there is a significant amount of bonus content on offer which may be enticing to fans of the series.
The Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Edition includes:
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Base Game)
- Feudal Soldier Layered Armor Set
- Fencer’s Eyepatch Layered Armor
- Oni Horns Wig Layered Armor
- Soldier’s Caparison Seikret Decoration
- Generals Caparison Seikret Decoration
- Felyne Ashigaro Palico Layered Armor
- Avian Windchime Pendant
- Battle Cry Gesture
- Uchiko Gesture
- Hero’s Topknot Hairstyle
- Refined Warrior Hairstyle
- Hunter’s Kumadori Face Paint
- Special Bloom Face Paint
- Avis Unit Sticker Set
- Monsters of the Windward Plains Sticker Set
- Russet Dawn Nameplate Frame
If you pre-order you’ll also get the Limited Bonus and for those purchasing via the PlayStation Store, you’ll receive a Digital Art Book.
Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition $109.99 / £94.99
The Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe edition is the priciest version of the game. It’s intended for people prepared to invest a serious amount of time in the game and many of its extras will only made available in the post-launch period.
The Premium Deluxe Edition includes:
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Base Game)
- Everything listed in the Deluxe Edition
- First Wyverian Ears Layered Armor
- First Wyverian Earring Layered Armor
- Hunter Profile Set (Background, Pose, and Nameplate)
- Proof of a Hero 2025 Recording Music Track
- Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 (Arriving Spring 2025)
- Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 (Arriving Summer 2025)
Those are all the currently announced editions and pre-order bonuses for Monster Hunter Wilds. We’ll be sure to update this guide if any new editions or add-ons emerge.