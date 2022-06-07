Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo – Everything we know

Is there going to be a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo? Find out the answer to that question in our handy hub below.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbkreak release date is just around the corner, which means Hunters will soon be able to embark upon another colossal adventure. While the game’s recent preview event gave us an early glimpse of Sunbreak’s toothy terrors, many Hunters will be wondering when the demo will go live.

After all, past titles have given players the chance to delve into new content before release. With the launch of Sunbreak just weeks away, many Hunters will be wanting to get to grips with the new Switch Skill Swap mechanic and take on the new monster roster.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo and whether Capcom will release one.

Is there a Monster Hunter: Rise Sunbreak demo?

As of writing, there is currently no Sunbreak demo. However, this doesn’t mean Capcom won’t release one in the weeks to come. After all, the developers have released demos for previous Monster Hunter games and expansions.

For example, the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne demo gave players the chance to delve into the game’s new content a week before launch. Rise also had its own playable demo that featured Great Izuchi, Mizutsune, and Magnamalo.

This doesn’t confirm the release of a playable Sunbreak demo, but it certainly seems likely. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear any official details.

What monsters will be included in the Monster Hunter: Rise Sunbreak demo?

While Capcom has yet to reveal the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo, we believe it will feature the same monsters and equipment seen in the preview event. The monsters that are likely to be available in the Sunbreak demo are as follows:

Lunagaron

Seregios

Malzeno

Of course, Capcom could change this roster and decide to add in any Wyverns from the confirmed Sunbreak roster. For now, though, that’s all the information we have on a potential Sunbreak demo.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides.

