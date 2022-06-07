Capcom Showcase coming as part of Summer Game Fest 2022

Summer Game Fest 2022 is right around the corner and many big events and conferences are happening, one of which is the Capcom Showcase, and we’re expecting big names such as Resident Evil and Street Fighter to be shown off.

We are well and truly in the midst of one of the hottest periods of the gaming calendar as this is roughly the time when all the developers reveal what’s in the pipeline and show off already revealed titles. With no E3 this year, Summer Game Fest 2022 is going to be the blockbuster gaming attraction.

A week that will see countless new video game announcements will also welcome the Capcom Showcase. The company is on a bit of a roll at the moment with the recent announcements of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village DLC, and pulling back the curtain a bit more on Street Fighter 6.

Resident Evil 4 Remake & Street Fighter 6 at Summer Game Fest 2022?

Capcom fans will eagerly be tuning in on Monday, June 13, at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST to watch the Capcom Showcase take place and see what unfolds.

We must prefix by saying that Capcom themselves have already forewarned fans not to expect any new reveals or previously unannounced games during the showcase. Instead, it’ll be an in-depth look at games already in the public domain.

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzz — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 7, 2022

Whilst some people may be disappointed that there probably won’t be any more new games revealed at the Capcom Showcase, we should definitely expect to see new details and gameplay footage from other franchises with games in development – Resident Evil and Street Fighter.

Capcom is rumored to be working on Resident Evil 9, but we now know that the worst kept secret in gaming, the Resi 4 Remake, is happening and due for release in 2023. It will be interesting to see how it looks and plays compared to the original. Whereas Street Fighter 6 fans are chomping at the bit to see what the new World Tour mode entails.

You never know, Capcom could always spring a surprise at the end to get the pulse racing, so we’ll have to tune in and see!