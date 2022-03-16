Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak cross-save: Is there cross-progression between PC & Switch?

Does Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak have crossplay and cross-save? Find out whether Capcom will add these highly requested features in the new expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is on the horizon, which means Hunters will soon be able to delve into the new locales and fight ferocious foes. Now that the game is out on both Nintendo Switch and PC, many Hunters will be wondering whether cross-save progression and crossplay will be available.

Whether you’re wondering whether you can transfer your progress between versions or just wish to team up with Hunters on other platforms, then our Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak crossplay and cross-save hub has you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about these features.

Does Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak have crossplay & cross-save?

Unfortunately, just like Monster Hunter Rise, the Sunbreak expansion will not include any forms of crossplay or cross-save. This will obviously come as a disappointment for Hunters that wish to play with their friends across both PC and Switch versions of the game.

For now, you’ll only be able to take down the game’s toothy terrors with those on your specified platform.

Will Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak implement crossplay and cross-save in the future?

Capcom has yet to officially reveal whether or not crossplay and cross-save will be added to Monster Hunter Rise in the future. However, the developers did state the following:

“We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for Monster Hunter: Rise and Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support.”

While they haven’t been able to implement it at this time, that doesn’t mean that a future update or next mainline game won’t include crossplay and cross-progression. After all, this is a popular feature for many PvE-based games.

So, there you have it, everything we know about crossplay and cross-save in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter page for all the latest news and guides surrounding the Sunbreak expansion.

