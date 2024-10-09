Monopoly Go Avengers Racers Event – Dates, Prizes & how to play

Monopoly Go players are getting back in the driver’s seat for a new Tycoon Racers event, but this time it’ll have a Marvel crossover aesthetic. Avengers Racers is filled with unique prizes players won’t want to miss.

Racers Events in Monopoly Go aren’t the easiest of the events included in the mobile app. Players must team up with three friends and take on other groups on a racetrack that laps around the gameboard. If one member of the team doesn’t engage, it can spell disaster for the entire group.

Despite this, Racers events offer a slew of prizes and rewards that make the grind for Flags worth the time, effort, and spent dice rolls. Avengers Racers is no exception, with unique Marvel Board Tokens and Emojis players will want to add to their collections.

The Avengers Racers event in Monopoly Go will take place from October 9, 2024, through October 13, 2024. It is important to note that the first 24 hours of the event will be used to select teams and collect flags.

After teams are selected, players will compete in three separate races that happen every day from October 10 through October 13.

All Rewards For Avengers Racers

Monopoly Go Racers event rewards are more competitive than Peg-E or Treasures events. This is because only one team gets to take home the big prize. That means 12 of the 16 players aren’t going to have much for their effort. Below are the prizes for Avengers Racers, and what players can earn for completing laps around the racetrack.

Avengers Racers Lap Rewards

Thor Thunder Emoji

Captain Marvel Emoji

Iron Man Emoji

Black Panther Emoji

Players can also earn Stricker Packs, Flags, Dice Rolls, and Cash by completing laps. The higher the lap requirements, the better the rewards.

Avengers Racers Final Rewards

First Place:

Hulk Bumper Car Token

Captain America Shield

Wild Sticker Pack

Sticker Pack

How to Play Avengers Racers

To play Monopoly Go’s Avengers Racers event, you will team up with three other players. The first day is spent earning Flags, the currency used to progress around the board when races start. These are used to spin a game board spinner that determines how far the team’s car can move.

Flags are earned by landing on pickup tiles and completing milestone tasks for tournaments and main events. They can also be found in the Free Presents opened from the in-game shop. It is important to get as many Flags as possible before the races start to ensure you can get ahead as soon as the cars hit the track.

To win first place, your team’s collective score from all three races must be the highest. This means that winning a single race won’t be enough to secure the Wild Sticker. The best way to ensure you have the highest score is to come in first at least twice. If you come in last place even once, it will be extremely difficult to recover the points needed to win.

While Avengers Racers will be one of the more competitive events during the Marvel Crossover in Monopoly Go, the Wild Sticker and superhero prizes make it worth competing in. Players will want to jump in and team up early so they don’t miss out.

For more Monopoly Go tips and tricks, check out our guide on the next Golden Blitz, how to get Sticker Packs, and when the next Sticker Boom might be.