Monopoly Go: All Sticker Pack types and odds explained

Monopoly Go has changed the odds for fetching cards of different rarities with the brand-new Album set, Monopoly Games. Here are the odds for Sticker Packs following the change.

Opening packs in Monopoly Go brings joy, but what doesn’t is when you don’t get the extremely rare shiny Gold Sticker that is the only one missing from the deck. We’re here to bring you some more bad news, as newer odds have slashed the drop rates for Gold cards.

Not all is lost, though, as Scopely has increased the odds of getting 4 and 5-star Stickers across the board. So, here are all the revised drop rates and all the packs.

List of all Monopoly Go Sticker Packs

There are five Packs in Monopoly Go, all in different colors and with different stars attached. Here are all the Packs:

Green Pack: A 1-star pack that includes two Stickers and guarantees one to be a 1-star Sticker .

A 1-star pack that includes and guarantees . Yellow Pack: A 2-star pack that includes three Stickers and guarantees two to be a 1-star Sticker .

A 2-star pack that includes and guarantees . Pink Pack: A 3-star pack that includes three Stickers and guarantees one to be a 3-star Sticker .

A 3-star pack that includes and guarantees . Blue Pack: A 4-star pack that includes four Stickers and guarantees one to be a 4-star Sticker .

A 4-star pack that includes and guarantees one to be a . Magenta Pack: A 5-star pack that includes six Stickers and guarantees one to be a 5-star Sticker.

If it wasn’t already obvious, the Green Pack is the most common one, with Magenta being the rarest.

Once upon a time, there was also a Galaxy Pack that’d reward one random card you didn’t own, but they’ve been replaced by Wild Stickers. The reward for Wild Stickers is one card that you don’t own, too, but this time, you get to choose which one instead of random, and yes, that includes Golds.

Odds of all Sticker Packs in Monopoly Go

Scopely You can check the odds of packs by clicking on the “i” icon above the pack.

Here are all the odds for getting Stickers in all the packs of Monopoly Go:

PACK 1-STAR 2-STAR 3-STAR 4-STAR 5-STAR 4-STAR GOLD 5-STAR GOLD Green 58.04% 30% 10% 1.05% 0.22% 0.56% 0.13% Yellow 53.50% 30% 14% 1.28% 0.33% 0.69% 0.20% Pink 52.14% 35% 10% 1.28% 0.56% 0.69% 0.33% Blue 44.81% 35% 16% 1.56% 1.12% 0.84% 0.67% Magenta 50.40% 28% 17% 2.21% 0.75% 1.19% 0.45%

The percent odd represents how likely you are to get a card of a particular rarity. This doesn’t affect the guarantees.

So, suppose you open a Magenta pack. You’ll get one 5-star through guarantee, and your other Sticker will have the above odds: a 50.40% chance to be 1-star, 28% to be 2-star, and likewise, 0.45% for 5-star Gold.

Regarding changes made, starting with the new Monopoly Games Album, no changes were made to 2-star and 3-star drops. 1-star, 4-star, and 5-star saw an increased rate, like for Magneta, 4-star odds were increased by a whopping 0.51%. Gold drop rates were reduced across the board.

Best ways to get Stickers Packs

The best way to get Sticker Packs in Monopoly Go is through Events and Tournaments. You can keep track of these events from our daily event page. Quick Wins is another great way, and filling the weekly progress bar will reward you with a Magenta Pack.

Here are all the ways to get Sticker Packs in Monopoly Go:

Events and Tournaments.

Quick Wins.

Daily Treats.

Exchange duplicate Sticke Stars.

Spin the Color Wheel.

Free Gifts in Shop.

Purchase in Shop.

That’s everything about the Sticker Packs and their odds in Monopoly Go. If you don’t want to always gamble with odds, check out guaranteed free dice links, that guarantee 25 dice daily.