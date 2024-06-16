When is the next Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go?Scopely
With no fixed schedule, it’s hard to keep track of the Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go. So, if you’re left wondering when exactly it’ll arrive next, here are the dates for the next event and the Stickers it’ll feature.
Golden Blitz is one of the most sought-after events in Monopoly Go, as it is the only time when players can trade their Gold Stickers with their friends. It does pop up often, but when it’ll arrive next is anyone’s guess since Golden Blitz dates are never set in stone.
That said, here’s when the Golden Blitz event will grace us again in Monopoly Go.
Next Golden Blitz event date in Monopoly Go
The next Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go will begin on June 17, 2024, and will feature “Rockstar!” and “Royal Box” stickers from the current Making Music Sticker Adventure album.
Both of these 5-star stickers are likely the final batch of Gold Stickers from the current album that you can trade, as the Making Music Sticker Adventure is set to end on June 20, 2024.
Past the current Golden Blitz, we do not know when the next one will arrive, but we’ll update this article whenever future events are announced, so circle back for the latest.
How to trade Gold Stickers in Monopoly Go Golden Blitz
To trade Gold Stickers during the Monopoly Go Golden Blitz, just follow these simple steps:
- Open Monopoly Go!
- Click on the Golden Blitz event icon.
- You will see the two tradable stickers in there, with a “Send” and “Ask” option underneath.
- Click “Send” for the one you want to give, and “Ask” for the one you’d like to request from your mate.
- Then, click on the friend you want to trade from the friend list.
Now, all you do is wait for your friend to do their part, as you both may have already discussed.
Past Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go
Here is the list of some of the past Golde Blitz events featuring cards from the current Making Music Sticker Adventure album in Monopoly Go:
|DATE
|FEATURED GOLD STICKERS
|June 7, 2024
|Boogie Down and Ovazione
|May 17, 2024
|New Hobby and Clean Win
|May 14, 2024
|Funky Music and Broom Rock
|May 02, 2024
|All In! and Daydreams
|April 25, 2024
|Rare Find and La Traviata
|April 11, 2024
|Merch It! and We Did It!
As you can see, the dates are inconsistent, so we cannot predict when the next event will arrive. However, it returns often, so the wait shouldn’t be too long, and around two weeks at most.
Golden Blitz event explained in Monopoly Go
Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go is a limited-time event where players can trade Gold Stickers that are otherwise non-tradable. You can only trade the cards five times and only those that are featured in the event, like “Rockstar!” and “Royal Box” stickers during the June 17, 2024 Golden Blitz.
They typically last around 24 hours or less, and just like the schedule, the runtime is also different for every new version.
That’s everything about the Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go. To ensure you don’t miss out on anything else, check out the events schedule and the daily dice links.