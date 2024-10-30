GamingMonopoly Go

Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures Event – Dates, rewards & Tips

Laura Gray
Monopoly Go’s Haunted Treasures event will have players digging up spooky artifacts for rewards. Free dice rolls, board tokens, sticker packs, and more can be earned if you save enough Pickaxes to find all the goodies.

Monopoly Go’s Treasures events are minigames that last three to four days. During this time, Pickaxes can be earned by landing on board tokens, competing in tournaments, and doing daily tasks like Quick Wins.

Using the Pickaxes, players will dig up squares on Treasure boards. This is a single-player event, so you can go at your own pace, and you won’t be competing against or alongside other Monopoly Go players.

When is the Next Monopoly Go Treasures Event – Haunted Treasures?

The next Monopoly Treasures event, Haunted Treasures, will take place from October 30 to November 3, 2024. This will give players five days to complete the boards for the minigame.

Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures rewards

Every Monopoly Go Treasures event offers rewards for completing boards. This includes board tokens, sticker packs, dice rolls, shields, cash, and even Wild Cards. Below is everything to know about the boards and rewards for the Haunted Treasures event in Monopoly Go.

How many boards are in the Haunted Treasures event

Players will need to complete 25 boards to finish the minigame. Each board varies in size and will require different numbers of pickaxes to complete.

It is important to note that later boards tend to have more area to dig and more artifacts to find. However, moles can help with this. When a player digs up a mole while using pickaxes, the Mole will clear a vertical and horizontal line on the board. If more moles are uncovered this way, more of the board will be dug up.

All Haunted Treasures milestones rewards for every board level

Below are all the rewards players can earn by completing the 25 boards during the Haunted Treasures event.

LevelSizeRewards
14×4x50 Dice
24×5Cash
34×6x100 Dice
45×5Gold Sticker Pack
58×4x150 Dice
64×6x5 Pickaxes
Cash
74×4x175 Dice
87×7Pink Sticker Pack
98×4x200 Dice
105×5Cash
116×6Haunted Portrait Shield
124×4x200 Dice
136×6x350 Dice
146×6x10 Pickaxes
Cash
157×7Magenta Sticker Pack
168×7x1000 Dice
175×7Cash
186×7x150 Dice
194×6x17 Pickaxes
Cash
207×7Gargoyle Scottie Token
217×4x250 Dice
226×6Blue Sticker Pack
237×7x300 Dice
247×7Cash
258×7x300 Dice
Cash
Wild Sticker

What is the grand prize for beating Haunted Treasures?

There isn’t a grand prize during Treasures events, but the final level of the minigame will award players x3000 Dice, Cash, and a Wild Sticker.

Tips for playing Haunted Treasures in Monopoly Go

The most important thing to remember when tackling the Treasures events in Monopoly Go is to save rolls and get pickaxes. Because Pickaxes are usually obtained as rewards for going around the board, completing Quick Wins, or tackling ongoing tournaments, having enough rolls to play is important.

Here are a few tips to consider if you want to do this minigame:

  • Save up Dice before the event by completing Quick Wins, collecting free dice, and opening the in-store gifts
  • Don’t compete in tournaments until the pickaxe prizes are available so you don’t waste rolls
  • Rolls at a 10 or 20 modifier, but not higher. No low and the payout for landing on important tiles will be too small. Too high and you’ll burn through rolls that may not be productive.
  • Make sure to make hits on the minigame board in strategic ways. Sweep for artifacts by scattering hits across the area instead of in lines or close-together clusters.

To learn more about what’s going on in Monopoly Go, check out our events guide. You can also learn about the next Partners events or take a peek at when the next Golden Blitz will take place.

