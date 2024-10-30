Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures Event – Dates, rewards & Tips

Monopoly Go’s Haunted Treasures event will have players digging up spooky artifacts for rewards. Free dice rolls, board tokens, sticker packs, and more can be earned if you save enough Pickaxes to find all the goodies.

Monopoly Go’s Treasures events are minigames that last three to four days. During this time, Pickaxes can be earned by landing on board tokens, competing in tournaments, and doing daily tasks like Quick Wins.

Using the Pickaxes, players will dig up squares on Treasure boards. This is a single-player event, so you can go at your own pace, and you won’t be competing against or alongside other Monopoly Go players.

When is the Next Monopoly Go Treasures Event – Haunted Treasures?

The next Monopoly Treasures event, Haunted Treasures, will take place from October 30 to November 3, 2024. This will give players five days to complete the boards for the minigame.

Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures rewards

Every Monopoly Go Treasures event offers rewards for completing boards. This includes board tokens, sticker packs, dice rolls, shields, cash, and even Wild Cards. Below is everything to know about the boards and rewards for the Haunted Treasures event in Monopoly Go.

How many boards are in the Haunted Treasures event

Players will need to complete 25 boards to finish the minigame. Each board varies in size and will require different numbers of pickaxes to complete.

It is important to note that later boards tend to have more area to dig and more artifacts to find. However, moles can help with this. When a player digs up a mole while using pickaxes, the Mole will clear a vertical and horizontal line on the board. If more moles are uncovered this way, more of the board will be dug up.

All Haunted Treasures milestones rewards for every board level

Below are all the rewards players can earn by completing the 25 boards during the Haunted Treasures event.

Level Size Rewards 1 4×4 x50 Dice 2 4×5 Cash 3 4×6 x100 Dice 4 5×5 Gold Sticker Pack 5 8×4 x150 Dice 6 4×6 x5 Pickaxes

Cash 7 4×4 x175 Dice 8 7×7 Pink Sticker Pack 9 8×4 x200 Dice 10 5×5 Cash 11 6×6 Haunted Portrait Shield 12 4×4 x200 Dice 13 6×6 x350 Dice 14 6×6 x10 Pickaxes

Cash 15 7×7 Magenta Sticker Pack 16 8×7 x1000 Dice 17 5×7 Cash 18 6×7 x150 Dice 19 4×6 x17 Pickaxes

Cash 20 7×7 Gargoyle Scottie Token 21 7×4 x250 Dice 22 6×6 Blue Sticker Pack 23 7×7 x300 Dice 24 7×7 Cash 25 8×7 x300 Dice

Cash

Wild Sticker

What is the grand prize for beating Haunted Treasures?

There isn’t a grand prize during Treasures events, but the final level of the minigame will award players x3000 Dice, Cash, and a Wild Sticker.

Tips for playing Haunted Treasures in Monopoly Go

The most important thing to remember when tackling the Treasures events in Monopoly Go is to save rolls and get pickaxes. Because Pickaxes are usually obtained as rewards for going around the board, completing Quick Wins, or tackling ongoing tournaments, having enough rolls to play is important.

Here are a few tips to consider if you want to do this minigame:

Save up Dice before the event by completing Quick Wins, collecting free dice, and opening the in-store gifts

Don’t compete in tournaments until the pickaxe prizes are available so you don’t waste rolls

Rolls at a 10 or 20 modifier, but not higher. No low and the payout for landing on important tiles will be too small. Too high and you’ll burn through rolls that may not be productive.

Make sure to make hits on the minigame board in strategic ways. Sweep for artifacts by scattering hits across the area instead of in lines or close-together clusters.

To learn more about what’s going on in Monopoly Go, check out our events guide. You can also learn about the next Partners events or take a peek at when the next Golden Blitz will take place.