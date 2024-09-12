How to play Monopoly Go Desert Bloom – Schedule & rewards

Desert Partners is the newest Partner Event in Monopoly Go. Players who join in will have the chance to earn dice rolls, sticker packs, and a Wild Sticker.

If you want to spin it right, below are a few gameplay tips as well as the full list of prizes you stand to gain.

Rocket Partners in Monopoly Go starts on September 19 according to leaks. Most of the Partners in the past have lasted for five days so the runtime isn’t surprising.

Rocket Partners all milestones & rewards

Scopely

Here are the rewards for one single slot of Rocket Partners, as well as the Grand Prize for completing all four slots:

MILESTONE TOTAL POINTS REWARDS 1 2,500 points 200 Dice. 2 8,500 points Cash. 3 21,500 points Pink Vault: 200-300 Dice, Cash, and High Roller. 4 48,000 points Gold Vault: 300-500 Dice, three-star Pink Sticker Pack, and Roll Match. 5 80,000 points Cactus Vault: 400-600 Dice, Cash, four-star Blue Sticker Pack, and Lucky Chance. Grand Prize 320,000 5,000 Dice, Wild Sticker, and Desert Tortoise Token.

The rewards are the same across all four partners. You’ll have to score a total of 80,000 points with your one friend to complete one slot, and if you do that with all four friends, you’ll get the Grand Prize.

5,800 dice guaranteed

3,600 to 5,600 dice through vaults

4 Pink Sticker Pack

4 Blue Sticker Pack

Wild Sticker

Desert Tortoise Board Token

Cash

How to play

Similar to the previous Partners Event in Monopoly Go, your objective is to collect points by spinning the wheel, and once you score enough, you get the rewards.

Just as the event starts, you’ll see four new sections in the middle of the board where you can add four different friends. Remember, once added, you cannot remove them, so be picky of who you choose to play with.

Scopely / Dexerto If you played the last Ice Cream Partners, you’ll pick up quickly!

Each slot will have one themed attraction that you’re tasked to build. You and only the one friend you added in the slot can contribute. Together the tally should be 80,000 points to complete that particular slot. Do this across four slots and you’ll get the Grand Prize.

You score points by spinning the wheel and to spin you’ll need Partner Tokens. All of this follows the same format as any other mini-game in dice roller – collect the event-specific token, use it on the mini-games, and once you score enough you get the rewards!

How to get Tokens in Rocket Partners

You can get Tokens for Rocket Partners through Quick Wins, Events, landing on specific tiles, and Free Gift. This is the same as all previous Partners Events. Quick Wins, Events, and Free Gifts are common sources for every event-specific token.

Tips for playing Rocket Partners in Monopoly Go

The most important thing in Partners Event is friends as it is a co-op event. Unless you have a stupidly large amount of dice you alone won’t be able to carry on your own, so you need active people in your team.

We recommend checking official Discord, Facebook, or even Reddit to look for players. Of course, it won’t guarantee you perfect partners, but it is better than random. If you have a random friends and have teamed up in the past, like in the racing mini-game, you can add them too.

Remember, if you do check forums, some folks will ask you to pay real money for full carry, you shouldn’t entertain them. Whatever the reward you get is not worth spending any dime on, or worse, getting scammed.

In case your team is full of randoms and you can’t communicate, try to spread out your spins on the first few days, like doing 10K each. See if they then do their part and match them to whatever score they contribute.

One from your team may be less active and the other may be too active so you can balance that if you just catch up.

For multiplier on the wheel, there isn’t a perfect one and it is purely on luck. But you’re still better off keeping it higher than at base. Spin a few at higher and see where your luck is and then pick a one accordingly.

One more thing, while tokens can be collected on the board, roll only when you can get them with other milestone challenges too. If you already see as far as you can in events, it is best to wait for the next challenges.

For any ongoing milestone or special events, check out our daily events page. Outside of all these, you’ll need plenty of dice, so we recommend checking dice links, as they’re some of the easiest ways to get a dice in Monopoly Go.