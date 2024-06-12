How To Play Tycoon Racers in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO players can now group up with friends to race against teams all around the world in Tycoon Racers, the newest minigame to debut in the mobile app.

Minigames are short events in Monopoly GO that give players goals in exchange for rewards. Tycoon Racers joins the Treasures, Peg-E, and Partners events that normally rotate throughout each month, offering a very different set of requirements for players to meet.

To help Monopoly GO players hit the ground running, here is a breakdown of the Tycoon Racers minigame event and how to play it.

What is Tycoon Racers in Monopoly GO?

The Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers minigame is a partnered event in which players create teams of four people, and then race against other teams for prizes. The event takes place in two separate stages:

Preparation Phase

During this phase of Tycoon Racers, players have a few days to pick three partners to join their team and amass as many Flags as possible.

Competition Phase

After cementing the team and collecting flags, the event will move into the competition phase. During this time, players can continue to collect flags that can be used on the Popper minigame to propel the team around the track.

Completing laps will earn players rewards, but unlike previous minigames, there are multiple options to choose between. For example, a player could choose more flags or pick a stack of dice rolls. Both rewards can’t be taken.

After completing races throughout the competition phase, the team will earn medals. The team with the highest medal count after three races will win the grand prize.

Mr. Monopoly is ready to race

The current Tycoon Racers minigame event in Monopoly GO begins on June 12 and ends on June 16. The first preparation phase will last 24 hours, from June 12 through June 13. The competition phase will last from June 13 to June 16. Each of the three races will be 25 hours in duration.

The grand prize for the June Tycoon Racers minigame will be a Wild Sticker, the Tycoon Racer board token, and 3,500 dice rolls.

How to get flags in Tycoon Racers

To earn flags during the Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers minigame, players must collect flag token pickups around the board, complete laps during the races, and finish Quick Wins. This will require plenty of dice rolls, so be sure to check out the rewards for solo challenges like Fast & Luxurious. Players can also visit our Monopoly GO free dice rolls article to grab daily codes.

Like with Partners events, hundreds of flags will be needed to race to the top in Monopoly GO’s Tycoon Racers minigame. Stockpile as many as possible to give your team the leading edge when the competition begins.